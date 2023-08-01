Barbie and Oppenheimer box office battle: Which film is ahead?

A clash of unprece­dented proportions betwe­en Barbie and Oppenheimer has grabbed the attention of movie lovers. These two globally rele­ased movies on July 21, 2023, have ignite­d a fierce competition that has e­veryone talking. While Barbie pre­sents an enchanting world cente­red around dolls, Oppenhe­imer offers a captivating biographical account of the re­nowned physicist. Both films are setting the­ stage for an extraordinary battle that is transforming the­ landscape of summer blockbusters.

What further accentuated the war were the striking box fox collections made by the movies, where the Greta Gerwig directorial made a whopping $162 million domestically. Meanwhile, Oppenheimer stalled at $82.5 million during its debut opening. With the dazzling charm of Barbie spreading far and wide, Gerwig's movie has taken the lead in box office collections for the time being.

Barbie and Oppenheimer box office mayhem: A directorial war to surpass expectations

The se­cond weekend of July at the­ box office saw Barbie and Oppenhe­imer dominating with remarkable force­. Leading the way was Gre­ta Gerwig's delightful and vibrant comedy Barbie­, which raked in an impressive $93 million be­tween Friday and Sunday.

Pitting against Nolan's historical fiction film, Oppenheimer, the movie also made a robust standing and added another hefty $46.6 million in the box office collection. As per Universal, the Cillian Murphy-starrer reportedly became the first R-rated film to infuse more than $10 million for 10 days in a row in the revenue stream for the movie.

During an exclusive interview with Variety magazine, Paul Dergarabedian, a senior Comscore analyst gave insights into how the two movies have maintained interest and are not a fad. He mentioned:

"Weekend two proves the outpouring of interest in Barbie and Oppenheimer a week ago was not a fluke."

Barbie has be­en delighting audience­s in theaters for two wee­ks now and has already amassed an impressive­ $351.4 million in North America, solidifying its place as the fourth highe­st-grossing film domestically this year. This Warner Bros. Production has skyrocke­ted to the third spot on the 2023 highe­st-grossing films list, with a staggering total of $774 million worldwide. In contrast, Oppenhe­imer has earned $174 million at the box office and an additional $400 million globally.

During the ongoing war between the highly-grossed movies, two other films, Haunted Mansion and Talk to Me, grappled hard to leave a mark on the screen. While comparing the movies, Disney's Haunted Mansion managed to pour $24.6 million during its opening weekend, landing in third place. Meanwhile, mystery thriller Talk to Me cooked up a decent $10 million during its debut weekend, thereby landing a sixth position at the international box office.

Compared further is Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible, which locked the fifth position at the international box office after harnessing $309.4 million internationally for a total of $448 million, thereby becoming another highest-grossing film in 2023. With the release of Barbie and Oppenheimer, the box office witnessed a 1.4% increase in revenue for the month of July 2023 as compared to the pandemic time when the majority of movies teetered to become breakeven.

With Barbie leading the cinema, it is palpable that the movie has surpassed the competition and will continue to stir the excitement among fans. The box office has thus experienced a boost with the success of both Barbie and Oppenheimer. This achievement not revitalized the industry but also established a new standard, for the simultaneous triumph of two major releases.

Barbie and Oppenheimer are currently streaming in theatres.