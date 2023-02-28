"Barney Vibes": Sneakerheads react to new Nike Dunk Low with Joker-like color scheme

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant, has maintained its number one position through 2022 by releasing iconic makeovers upon its classic models such as Dunk, Air Max, Air Force, and more.

The label continues its streak by keeping 2023 a Dunk-centric year. They will be focusing upon the Dunk sneaker model for the first-half of 2023 and one of the latest colorway to appear is the "Joker" color scheme.

The Dunk Low has largely dominated the footwear scene in recent years and with every release, sneakerheads have become more and more excited, therefore the upcoming "Joker" garnered the attention of the sneaker sphere.

@daveed_1931 comments upon the sneaker's color scheme, (Image via @Nicekicks / Twitter)

Many fans were impressed by the sneaker model and have subsequently compared the vibrant makeover to other characters, such as Barney. Under the images released by Nike via Nice Kicks, @daveed_1931 comments upon the sneaker's color scheme "Barney Vibes", alongside the gif image. Many other consumers seemingly share the same opinion.

Fans' reaction to the latest Joker-like Nike Dunk Low "Stadium Green and Fuchsia Pink" sneakers

Fans' reaction to the latest Joker-like Nike Dunk Low "Stadium Green and Fuchsia Pink" sneakers, as they call it a Barney dunk (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Nike Dunk Low model was launched by the swoosh label in 1985 as a basketball shoe, however, it has slowly been adapted into a lifestyle silhouette. It was designed by the legendary swoosh label's veteran Peter Moore and instantly gained popularity amongst both basketball and sneaker fans.

The 38-year-old OG basketball silhouette has further been reworked in many iterations including SB, EMB, Remastered, Disrupt, and more. The latest "Stadium Green Fuschia Pink" sneaker forgoes its basketball roots once again to be adapted into a vibrant color scheme, which gives "Barney Vibes."

Barney is a cartoon dinosaur, who is a character of Barney & Friends, an American children's television series, created by Sheryl Leach.

Many people further compared the sneaker model to other characters including DC Comics' Joker, Buzz Lightyear, Piccolo, Lex Luther, and Beast Boy. Besides the aforementioned characters, fans also compared to characters like the Hulk.

Fans compare the latest Dunk Low "Stadium Green and Fuchsia Pink" sneakers to multiple characters (Image via Sportskeeda)

Besides Twitter, fans are actively comparing the sneaker to Barney- the dinasour on the Instagram handle as well,

Fans reacting to the latest Dunk Low "Stadium Green and Fuchsia Pink" sneakers on Instagram (Image via Sportskeeda)

While a few sneaker pages are actively referring to these Dunk colorways as "Joker," netizens seem to disagree and want to rename this as "Barney." The swoosh label is yet to react and announce the official name.

More about the upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Stadium Green and Fuchsia Pink" sneakers, which will be released in Grade School sizing

The upcoming sneaker comes constructed out of leather material, with the underlays covered in the Stadium Green color scheme alongside rubber outsoles. The Stadium Green underlays contrasts with the Fuchsia Pink overlays placed upon the toe boxes, lacing system, and heel counters.

The swooshes, laces, tongue tags, and midsoles come clad in a summit white hue. The pair is slated to be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers in the coming weeks of 2023 at a retail price of $110.

