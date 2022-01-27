Barry Cryer's children: All about family as veteran comedian dies aged 86

On January 25, legendary British comedian and writer Barry Cryer passed away aged 86. His family announced the news of his demise via the late comedian's Twitter profile. Cryer died on Tuesday afternoon at Northwick Park Hospital (in Harrow), where he was admitted.

The family's statement said:

"We're pleased to say that he died peacefully, in good spirits, and with his family around him."

Cryer is survived by his wife of 60 years, Theresa, and their four children, Bob, Tony, Jackie, and Dave. The late actor also had seven grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

What is known about Barry Cryer's family and children?

Cryer and Theresa (aka Terry) got married in 1962. They had three sons and a daughter.

Tony Cryer

Tony Cryer is likely the first child of Barry and Theresa. As per the late comedian's 2013 interview with Daily Mail, Tony works as a university professor (presumably at the London Metropolitan University).

He was associated with movies in the 1980s. In 1983, he served as the production runner for two Sherlock Holmes TV movie productions, The Hound of the Baskervilles and The Sign of Four. A year later, he worked in the horror-comedy written by his father, Bloodbath at the House of Death.

Dave Cryer

In the 2013 Daily Mail interview, Barry Cryer claimed his youngest son Dave is a "computer wizard".

Bob Cryer

Barry and Theresa's most famous child, son Bob, was born in London on November 24, 1973. He followed in his father's footsteps and entered the entertainment world as an actor and writer. He attended Warwick University and was in the "English and Theatre" BA degree course. Later, Bob also attended LAMDA to train in acting.

Bob Cryer co-wrote a book with his father Barry about Mrs. Hudson's experience being Sherlock Holmes' landlady. The book titled Mrs. Hudson's Diaries was published in 2013.

As an actor, Bob is best known for his roles in Coronation Street as Robert Dover and in Hollyoaks as Glenn Donovan.

Jackie Cryer

Not much is known about Jackie. As per Barry, she used to be a singer and presently conducts choirs. Jackie is likely to be the third child and only daughter of Barry and Theresa.

In 2013, Barry Cryer told Daily Mail:

"We've got seven grandchildren, and I love being a grandad. We're a very close family and have regular get-togethers."

Barry Cryer's seven grandchildren include Ruby, Tom, Evan, Archie, Hope, Martha, and Connie. Ruby's daughter Isobel is his only great-grandchild.

