What did Una Stubbs die of? "Sherlock" actress' cause of death explored as she passes away at 84

British actress Una Stubbs, popularly known as Mrs. Hudson from the BBC series Sherlock, passed away on August 12 at the age of 84. The actress was popular for her roles in Sherlock, EastEnders and Sir Cliff Richard’s classic film Summer Holiday. Stubbs had a career spanning over 50 years in film, TV, and theater.

A family statement read:

“Mum passed away quietly today with her family around her, in Edinburgh. We ask for privacy and understanding at this most difficult and sad of times.”

Una Stubbs was reportedly suffering from an unknown illness for the past few months.

Her son Christian Henson, a well-known composer, took to Twitter saying:

“Some of you may have known her as Rita, as Sally as Bat or Hudson but to my two brothers and I she was known as Mum. Thanks for everything Mum. RIP.”

The Welwyn Garden City native was married twice and had 3 children.

Aside from starring in fan favorite Sherlock, Una Stubbs was also known for her role in hit sitcom Till Death Us Do Part, Worzel Gummidge and In Sickness And In Health.

Tributes pour in for Una Stubbs, the late actress who was loved by many

NO I JUST FOUND OUT UNA STUBBS IS DEAD 😭 May she rest in peace, knowing she blessed us all with her acting ;( — Julie :p ⌖ (@sciencebiatch_) August 12, 2021

Sad to hear of the death of Una Stubbs. RIP.🌺 pic.twitter.com/BOxDEekmeU — Annie (@AnnieHQ21) August 12, 2021

Oh dear, terrible news about Una Stubbs. She always seemed so lively and youthful, even in her later years. From WORZEL GUMMIDGE to SHERLOCK, something of a constant through my life’s viewing. RIP — Dan Owen (@danowen79) August 12, 2021

There’s no male privilege quite like “Cliff Richard” trending when it’s Una Stubbs who’s passed away. — Jem Roberts (@JemRoberts) August 12, 2021

So sorry to learn #UnaStubbs has passed away. A brilliant actress, she really was a master of her craft, few realised she was also an accomplished artist. A gifted elegant lady with a lovely sense of humour, she will be sadly missed by many. Condolences to all her family. RIP — Alan Royston (@pagechord) August 12, 2021

Remember this series, and the character! Only just realised it was Una Stubbs in the role! — Simon Pittman (@LibraryPlayer) August 12, 2021

RIP Una Stubbs. Thank you for all the entertainment Aunt Sally — Wickham Soap Company (@WSoap) August 12, 2021

Sherlock will never be the same. Rip Una Stubbs. — Gary Mc (@GaricoGary) August 12, 2021

Just heard some sad news, the lovely & delightful Una Stubbs has passed away at 84. She was one of my fave actresses! RIP Una! — Miss Sandi M:001. I'm one of a kind, unique! (@SandiM91726013) August 12, 2021

Una Stubbs’ agent who had managed the late actress for 20 years, said:

“We are desperately sad to have lost not only a wonderful actress, whose screen and stage career, spanning over 50 years, was so extraordinarily varied, from Till Death Us Do Part to Sherlock, as well as memorable performances in the West End, at the Old Vic, Donmar Warehouse, Sheffield Crucible and National Theatre, but also a wickedly funny, elegant, stylish, graceful, gracious and kind and constant friend.”

The late actress started off her career as a dancer in the 60s. Una Stubbs was also a regular on game show Don’t Say A Word.

Her last major role was of Mrs. Hudson on Sherlock, starring Benedict Cumberbatch.

Sherlock producer Sue Vertue took to Twitter saying:

“Oh Una Stubbs, how we will miss you. You famously said to Sherlock that you were 'his landlady, not his housekeeper' but to us, you were so much more than either of those things - you were absolutely our Sherlock mum.”

Vertue ended her tribute with:

“You knitted us together. Always loving life, always wise, always wickedly funny and always kind. Bye bye you darling lady, you will always be in our hearts. - Sue Vertue & the Sherlock family.”

Other prominent actors and her ardent fans took to Twitter to pay tribute to the late actress.

