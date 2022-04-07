Bauhaus announce North American 2022 tour dates: Check full schedule, tickets and more

English goth rock band Bauhaus has announced new dates for their upcoming reunion tour starting in May. The band had previously announced the dates for shows scheduled in the West Coast.
They have now announced new dates for the shows on the East Coast, that will continue until September of this year. The band will make stops in Milan, Berlin, Toronto, Ontario, Philadelphia, Boston, Detroit, and New York, among other cities.
The tour will conclude on September 23 in Atlanta, Georgia. The band is hitting the road for the first time in 16 years. Tickets for the newly announced dates go on sale Friday, April 8 at 10.00 am PST via Ticketmaster. The tickets are priced between $109 and go up to $400.
Bauhaus 2022 Tour Dates:
- May 14 -- Pasadena, CA - Cruel World Festival
- May 15 -- Pasadena, CA - Cruel World Festival
- May 17-- Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
- May 19 -- Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
- May 21 -- San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
- May 22 -- San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
- May 25 -- Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom
- May 27 -- Tempe, AZ - The Marquee Theatre
- June 04 -- Barcelona, Spain - Primavera Sound
- June 06 -- Milan, Italy - Alcatraz
- June 08 -- Athens, Greece - Release Festival
- August 04 -- Ostend, Belgium - W Festival
- August 22 -- Berlin, Germany - Zitadelle Spandau
- August 28 -- Vilar de Mouros, Portugal - EDP Vilar de Mouros
- September 06 -- Toronto, Ontario - History
- September 08 -- New York, NY - Kings Theatre
- September 09 -- New York, NY - Kings Theatre
- September 10 -- Philadelphia, PA - The Met
- September 12 -- Washington, D.C. - Anthem
- September 13 -- Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall
- September 14 -- New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall
- September 16 -- Detroit, MI - Masonic Theater
- September 19 -- Minneapolis, MN - Palace Theatre
- September 20 -- Dallas, TX - Southside Ballroom
- September 21 -- Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall
- September 23 -- Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
Bauhaus releases first new song in 14 years
Bauhaus recently released their new song after 14 years which is called Drink the New Wine that was written last year. Members of the band include Peter Murphy, Daniel Ash, Kevin Haskins, and David J. The song was created using the 'exquisite corpse' method which allows creators to add pieces of audio and see the full result only at the end.
Bauhaus, formed in 1978, is considered the pioneer of gothic rock. Their debut album, In the Flat Field, is regarded as one of the first gothic rock records.