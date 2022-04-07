Bauhaus announce North American 2022 tour dates: Check full schedule, tickets and more

English goth rock band Bauhaus has announced new dates for their upcoming reunion tour starting in May. The band had previously announced the dates for shows scheduled in the West Coast.

They have now announced new dates for the shows on the East Coast, that will continue until September of this year. The band will make stops in Milan, Berlin, Toronto, Ontario, Philadelphia, Boston, Detroit, and New York, among other cities.

The tour will conclude on September 23 in Atlanta, Georgia. The band is hitting the road for the first time in 16 years. Tickets for the newly announced dates go on sale Friday, April 8 at 10.00 am PST via Ticketmaster. The tickets are priced between $109 and go up to $400.

Bauhaus 2022 Tour Dates:

The tour dates for the band are as follows:

May 14 -- Pasadena, CA - Cruel World Festival

May 15 -- Pasadena, CA - Cruel World Festival

May 17-- Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

May 19 -- Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

May 21 -- San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

May 22 -- San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

May 25 -- Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom

May 27 -- Tempe, AZ - The Marquee Theatre

June 04 -- Barcelona, Spain - Primavera Sound

June 06 -- Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

June 08 -- Athens, Greece - Release Festival

August 04 -- Ostend, Belgium - W Festival

August 22 -- Berlin, Germany - Zitadelle Spandau

August 28 -- Vilar de Mouros, Portugal - EDP Vilar de Mouros

September 06 -- Toronto, Ontario - History

September 08 -- New York, NY - Kings Theatre

September 09 -- New York, NY - Kings Theatre

September 10 -- Philadelphia, PA - The Met

September 12 -- Washington, D.C. - Anthem

September 13 -- Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall

September 14 -- New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

September 16 -- Detroit, MI - Masonic Theater

September 19 -- Minneapolis, MN - Palace Theatre

September 20 -- Dallas, TX - Southside Ballroom

September 21 -- Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

September 23 -- Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

Bauhaus releases first new song in 14 years

Bauhaus recently released their new song after 14 years which is called Drink the New Wine that was written last year. Members of the band include Peter Murphy, Daniel Ash, Kevin Haskins, and David J. The song was created using the 'exquisite corpse' method which allows creators to add pieces of audio and see the full result only at the end.

Bauhaus, formed in 1978, is considered the pioneer of gothic rock. Their debut album, In the Flat Field, is regarded as one of the first gothic rock records.

