Beachfront Bargain Hunt Season 29 Episode 13: How much did a 25-year-old graduate pay to buy a beach house at Kure beach, South Carolina?

Who doesn't want to stay in a home with an ocean view? Tonight's episode of Beachfront Bargain Hunt saw Asia, a 25-year-old recent graduate, buy a beachfront house near Kure Beach for $347,000. The house had a total space of 1,046 square feet and was very colorful.

Beachfront Bargain Hunt showcases people who want to buy a property near the beach at a very reasonable price. The show follows their 'bargaining' journey, proving that one does not need to have millions to buy a property on the beach.

What happened on Beachfront Bargain Hunt tonight?

Tonight’s episode of Beachfront Bargain Hunt featured a 25-year-old recent graduate girl, Asia, who wanted to buy a beach house near Kure beach, North Carolina.

With inventory going low and prices rising like anything, she was worried if she would find her dream house. She wanted the beach house to have two bedrooms to give more space to her mother, Shannon, and for her friends to have a place to sleep when they stay over.

Asia became fascinated by beaches because her family had moved to a property nearby after coming on vacation. She said she loved to watch people fish on the beach even though she didn’t know how to fish. She felt that the fishing pier would excite her father and grandfather.

Asia was a first-time home buyer and had saved penny by penny to buy her own home. Her budget was $350,000.

She first saw a house in the second lane of the beach called "Palace by the beach," infamously called "Palace of the sea."The home was listed at $318,000 and was a single-family colorful condo. It had an outdoor shower and detached storage shed. In total, it had two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The total space of the house was 1,046 square feet.

It was very colorful and was built entirely with wood panels. She said,

"I actually don't mind the wood."

She felt that the room was small but was attracted to the 70s design blue countertop. She was, although disappointed with the house's lack of a dishwasher.

While playing Kornhole on the beach, Asia said,

"I am so sure that this is the place for me."

She then visited a home named "Ocean Vista," listed at $309,000. She was initially skeptical of the home since it only had one bedroom. As shown on Beachfront Bargain Hunt, the house had a yellow hallway but was in the first lane of the ocean view. Asia’s mother, Shannon said,

"I love it, this is gorgeous."

The kitchen had a lot of counter space but a very tiny walking space. The house also had bunk beds that could fit many people.

She also liked another home with a dishwasher at the beach point.

To stay within her budget on Beachfront Bargain Hunt, realtor Tyler showed her a house called "Coastal escape," near Caraly beach. The house was 865 square feet and cost $324,000, having two bedrooms and bathrooms but being far away from the beach. The house was being offered fully furnished.

The house had a modern kitchen with a dishwasher and a big bathroom.

The kitchen had a huge table. The bedroom had vintage decor closet space. While discussing the house with her mother, Asia said,

"Its’s coming furnished, it’s a big plus."

While making her decision, Asia felt that the first house was crazy with colors, but the wooden elements were charming and huge. She said,

"It just felt like me."

She chose "Palace by the sea," which cost her $347,000.

The episode description reads,

"A recent graduate relocated to North Carolina to live with her parents, but now she's squirreled enough money away to find a place of her own. With beautiful Kure Beach down the road, she's ready to fulfill her lifelong dream of buying a waterfront home."

The next episode of Beachfront Bargain Hunt airs on HGTV on June 12.

