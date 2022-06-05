Who is Halle Berry's 5th grade teacher? Bruised star thrilled about Celebrity IOU Season 4 episode 8

Actress Halle Berry is the latest guest on The Property Brothers' series Celebrity IOU on HGTV. The artist put her demolition skills to the test as she had a huge surprise in store for her mentor of over 40 years. The moment will be documented in Episode 4 of the show, which will air on Monday, June 6, 2022 at 9 pm ET.

The actress, 55, teamed up with Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott to help renovate the 1920s home of her fifth-grade teacher Yvonne.

HGTV's famous home renovation series Celebrity IOU features the brothers who help celebrities like Tiffany Haddish, Lisa Kudrow, Howie Mandel, Ali Wong, and more surprise their dear family and friends with a stunning home makeover.

The official synopsis of the episode titled Halle Berry's Beautiful Gift for Cherished Teacher reads:

"Mega superstar Halle Berry is eager to thank her fifth-grade teacher for having a profoundly positive impact on her youth and identity. She brings in Jonathan and Drew to return the love and surprise her lifelong mentor with a luxurious home makeover."

Halle Berry surprises her fifth-grade teacher on Celebrity IOU

Teaming up with Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott on Celebrity IOU, Halle Berry is giving back to her fifth-grade teacher Yvonne, who has been her mentor for 40 years. The Bruised star has channeled her inner action-packed characters and roles to incorporate the same into the house's renovation and remodelling to give her teacher a perfect tribute.

The actress opened up about her teacher's impact on her life and her growth as a person and said:

"If she hadn't come into my life, my life would have been completely different. She was really like a second mother in many ways."

The Celebrity IOU guest continued to reminisce about her childhood and how her teacher Yvonne was a big part of her life when she lived in Cleveland, Ohio.

"My mom was a single mom, so she worked a lot. My sister and I were very much latchkey kids. She sort of took me in under her wing. I had a white mother and she, being a Black woman, taught me about my culture."

The actress continued:

"We had this thing called cookie talks. I would go to her house and we would sit at the kitchen table and have really deep conversations."

In an exclusive clip shared by HGTV, Halle Berry helps with the demolition of the house with the help of Celebrity IOU hosts Drew and Jonathan Scott. The brothers asked her if she was competitive or aggressive, to which the actress said:

"Very. That's why I do those movies. Yes, aggressive. Yes, competitive."

Halle Berry opened up about this attitude in a confessional and said:

"I am competitive if somebody says, 'Show me how you can beat the crap out of something.' I want to be the best."

The brothers were impressed with her skills as they worked together to demolish the kitchen. The hosts realized that all her action-packed roles in movies have helped her ease into this role on the show and do a great job on the demolition.

Celebrity IOU features Hollywood A-listers picking up tools and helping in demolition and remodelling along with the hosts to change a friend or a family member's life by giving them the homes or spaces they care about, a modern renovation. The Property Brothers take fans on an exciting ride as they continue to inspire them on this heartwarming journey.

