Are Bargain Block Season 2 stars Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas engaged? Relationship timeline explored

Bargain Block Season 2 home renovation experts and partners Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas are an engaged couple. The duo has been engaged for five years now.

Despite having been in a relationship for 9 years, the home-flipping experts are yet to get married. Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas are famous hosts of the home renovation series Bargain Block, which airs its second season on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 9.00 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on HGTV.

Bargain Block Season 2 hosts Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas's relationship timeline explored

Partners Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas, who impressed 20 million viewers with their designs and renovations in season 1 of Bargain Block, have been in a relationship for 9 years. They started dating in 2013 and got engaged after four years of dating in 2017.

The couple are yet to get married despite being engaged for 5 years as Bynum and Thomas are unable to exchange vows due to their hectic work schedules.

Designer Bynum and Thomas, who has a Ph.D. in physics from the University of Colorado, met through Match.com in 2013 while living in Colorado and have been going strong ever since.

They moved to Detroit in April 2017 and partnered together to flip old houses into stylish homes for first-time home buyers. Speaking about their move to Detroit, Bynum told Pride Source:

"Neither of us had ever been to Michigan before we moved here. Detroit kind of has, you know, a little bit of a reputation, and so when we moved here, we were a little scared. But almost immediately we realized how amazing Detroit is, and how kind and loving."

The couple bagged their first show, Bargain Block, after their renovation work of a tiny house in an episode of HGTV's Tiny Paradise, caught the attention of the TV producers. Speaking about working with his partner, Bynum told the outlet:

“This has been one of the best experiences because you really get to know somebody in this type of environment".

How Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas work

The couple are successful home renovation experts who are best known for their unique flipping model.

Bynum and Thomas purchase cheap homes, often through the Detroit Land Bank, for as little as $1,000. The home does require a lot of work, including gutting the interiors and rebuilding almost everything, but the couple always look for an affordable way to make the house luxurious and budget-friendly.

Story continues below ad

They then sell the furnished house to low-income buyers with the help of their teammate Shea Hicks-Whitfield, who is a real-estate agent.

They take up abandoned houses in neglected neighborhoods where they used to live, between 7 and 8 Mile roads west of Livernois Avenue, and flip them for lower-income buyers.

The couple also run their design firm called Nine Design & Homes, which provides an "elevated, affordable style."

Tune in on Wednesday on HGTV to watch Bynum and Thomas working their magic on the abandoned homes once again on Bargain Block. The show can be streamed on the HGTV Go app. Viewers can also stream the episodes on the HGTV Go app, Sling TV, Vidgo, AT&T TV, fuboTV and Philo, and Hulu + Live TV.

