Beachside Brawl season 2: Meet the host and team leaders

Beachside Brawl is set to return for an exciting season 2 on Monday, June 19, 2023, at 10 pm ET on Food Network. The much-awaited show will be hosted by none other than Antonia Lofaso, who will be joined by Brian Malarkey and Eric Adjepong as team leaders.

This culinary battle will bring together top chefs from the East and West Coasts to determine which region reigns supreme when it comes to summer food. This show promises thrilling culinary competition, mouthwatering dishes, and a chance to win a dream beach getaway worth up to $25,000.

Beachside Brawl season 2: Brian Malarkey and Eric Adjepong to join as new team leaders

Antonia Lofaso, a renowned chef known for her strong ties to both coasts, will oversee this epic coast vs coast culinary face-off. As Jane Latman, the President of Home & Food Content and Streaming at Warner Bros. Discovery, aptly describes:

"Antonia Lofaso’s culinary expertise and ties to both coasts, makes her the ideal host to preside over this coast vs. coast battle for the best beach eats."

Beachside Brawl's host is not only a renowned chef but also a reality TV star, cookbook author, and mother. Her culinary journey, inspired by her Italian-American heritage, led her to open Scopa - Italian Roots, hailed as one of Los Angeles' most unique Italian restaurants.

She has appeared on shows like Top Chef and Restaurant Startup. The Beachside Brawl host also released The Busy Mom's Cookbook and has revolutionized chef wear through her brand Chefletics. She is now set to launch Antonia Lofaso Catering, providing clients with a personalized and memorable culinary experience.

Joining her are her two talented friends Brian Malarkey and Eric Adjepong, who will appear as team leaders of the West Coast and East Coast teams, respectively.

1) Brian Malarkey

Brian Malarkey is a renowned chef/restaurateur, known for his exceptional culinary expertise and entrepreneurial success. With over 15 thriving restaurant concepts to his name, Malarkey has established himself as one of the country's most sought-after culinary chefs. After selling a majority stake in his first restaurant group, he co-founded the Puffer Malarkey Collective with Christopher Puffer, introducing 10 unique concepts in just five years.

His ventures include the highly acclaimed Herb & Wood and the luxurious Pan-Asian experience, Animae. Malarkey has also made appearances in reality TV shows including Bravo's Top Chef All-Stars and Food Network's Guy's Grocery Games. He continues to captivate audiences at food and wine festivals nationwide as well.

Brian Malarkey will soon be seen leading the West Coast team in the upcoming show.

2) Eric Adjepong

Chef Eric Adjepong is a culinary talent who gained recognition as a finalist on Bravo's Top Chef season 16 and as a contestant on Top Chef All-Stars season 17. Being a first-generation Ghanaian-American, Eric draws inspiration from West African cuisine and its diaspora's influence on various global culinary traditions.

With a background in culinary arts, nutrition, and international public health, he brings a unique perspective to his elegant and creatively plated dishes. Based in the Washington DC metro area, the Beachside Brawl East Coast team leader serves as a personal chef, caterer, and professional in public health and nutrition, aiming to provide unforgettable dining experiences that challenge guests to explore new flavors with an open mind.

Catch Antonia Lofaso, Brian Malarkey, and Eric Adjepong in the upcoming season of Beachside Brawl, which will premiere on June 19 at 10 pm ET on Food Network.

