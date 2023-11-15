Beacon 23 episode 3 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Beacon 23 episode 3 will be released on November 19, 2023. The screenplay for the third episode of the season will be provided by Ira Steven Behr, the renowned screenwriter and television producer acclaimed for his work on Star Trek. Behr played a pivotal role in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine as the show’s executive producer and the showrunner alongside Michael Piller.

Behr will also provide the plot for Beacon 23 episode 3, working with Richard Kahan, the well-received Canadian actor and writer, who previously worked with him on 16 episodes of Outlander. The director for the episode is yet to be revealed, and viewers must acknowledge the fact that the BAFTA-winning director won’t be helming the installment like the double-header premiere.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Beacon 23 episodes 1 & 2.

Beacon 23 episode 3 release date and time for all regions

Beacon 23 episode 3 will be aired exclusively on MGM+ on Sunday, November 19, 2023, at 9:00 pm EST. Below are the release dates and timings for the episode, along with the corresponding timezones:

Pacific Time: Sunday, November 19, 2023, at 6 pm

Central Time: Sunday, November 19, 2023, at 8 pm

Eastern Time: Sunday, November 19, 2023, at 9 pm

Alaska Standard Time: Sunday, November 19, 2023, at 5 pm

Mountain Time: Sunday, November 19, 2023, at 7 pm

Where to watch Beacon 23 episode 3? TV networks and streaming platforms explored

Beacon 23 episode 3 will be aired on MGM+, the acclaimed American premium cable network. The series is not currently available on popular streaming giants like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and others.

However, it is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video’s Amazon Channels and also on Fubo, Philo, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, and YouTube TV as well.

Most of these pay-to-watch TV streaming services are not available outside of the U.S., so fans are left with no other option but to embrace patience until one of the globally available streaming platforms licenses the show for the audience worldwide.

How many episodes will there be in Beacon 23

Season 1 of Beacon 23 will boast eight episodes that will run from November 12 to December 24. The series premiered with two episodes, titled Corbenic and Wreckers. During the initial broadcast, it was disclosed by the President of Boat Rocker Studio, Steve Lescroart, that Beacon 23 season 2 is already green-lit.

On July 3, 2023, Hugh Howey, the author of the original book on which the series is based, confirmed on Reddit that season 2 was already filmed and was in its post-production phase.

Beacon 23 episode 1 & 2: A brief recap

While making its way to dock at Beacon 23, the eponymous lighthouse, the interstellar spacecraft named Crest carrying eight passengers crashed into the dark matter. Halan, the man in charge of the lighthouse, tried to warn the spacecraft, but the system failure didn’t let him. After the crash, Halan managed to save one of the passengers named Aster.

Halan hesitated in giving access to the files on data regarding mineral deposits and unknown isotope samples, causing Aster to harbor suspicions about Halan. Aster decided to inspect the lighthouse, and soon, she discovered that Halan was not what he appeared to be.

The AI of Beacon 23, Bart, eventually disclosed to Aster that Smythe Solomon was the actual Beacon Master, who used to run the place until Halan killed him. With the help of her personal AI, Harmony, and Bart, Aster managed to confine Halan at the airlock.

Bart, as seen in Beacon 23 (Image via MGM+)

Later, Halan tried to bargain a deal for his freedom by assuring Aster that he would guide her to the mineral rocks, and he stood up to his exchange. However, Aster didn’t let him out, eventually putting them both in a tight spot. After a while, an estranged ship forcibly docked at the Beacon 23 by overriding its system.

Soon, a team of 5 people deboarded the ship, and one of them hacked Bart and put him to sleep. They eventually caught Halan, but he again managed to break a deal by letting them know the location of a safe filled with Qubits (likely intergalactic currency or valuable data).

Halan managed to trick them and got near Aster. Together, they devised a strategy to take out the uninvited guests one after the other, and they successfully managed to eliminate them all except one individual who made an escape. In the end, Halan revealed to Aster that he didn’t want to be alone anymore.

What to expect from Beacon 23 episode 3

Aster inspecting the mineral rock that Simon hid before his death, as seen in Beacon 23 (Image via MGM+)

With no promo teasers released, it is challenging to speculate on the upcoming events in Beacon 23 episode 3. However, given the title, "Why Can't We Go On as Three?" it can be expected that the series will see the debut of a new character who will be playing a potential role in unraveling the mystery and intrigue surrounding the plot of Beacon 23.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Beacon 23 episode 3.