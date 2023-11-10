Beacon 23 on MGM+: Release date, plot, and more

The Lena Headey and Stephan James starrer Beacon 23 is here to crash into our screens as it is set to premiere on November 12, 2023, on MGM+ exclusively. Originally green-lit for Spectrum Originals and AMC Networks, the upcoming American science fiction psychological thriller brings two strong characters who navigate a difficult relationship with one another with a secret lurking in the space around them.

The storyline of the show is set in space in the 23rd century. The eight-part show has been created by Zak Penn and is based on the books of the same name written by Hugh Howey. The show's synopsis reads:

"Aster Calyx and Halan Kai Nelson are inextricably drawn to Beacon 23. Navigating one threat after another, they unravel the beacon’s mysteries, just in time to face their most powerful enemy.”"

Read on to find more about the Beacon 23 release date details, along with some insight into the plot and the cast.

Beacon 23 release and production details explored

When will Beacon 23 be released?

The first two episodes of Beacon 23 will be released on Sunday, November 12, 2023, at 9/8c on the Amazon-owned cabler and streamer MGM+ for viewers in the United States. The two episodes are titled Corbenic and Wreckers and have been written by Zak Penn and Allison Moore.

The rest of the episodes until episode 8 will be dropped on a weekly basis going up to Sunday, December 24, 2023.

Boat Rocker will oversee the global distribution of the series.

Beacon 23 plot and cast explored

From the same school as X-Men: The Last Stand, The Incredible Hulk, The Avengers, and Free Guy, a Zak Penn science fiction psychological thriller is here to spin an intergalactic story with two fantastic actors, Lena Headey and Stephan James. Five Primetime Emmy Award-nominated Headey plays Aster Calyx, while Golden Globe-nominated James takes on the role of Halan Kai Nelson.

The Beacon 23 plot spins around Aster Calyx and Halan Kai Nelson as they meet at the far end of our universe. As Kai Nelson guides people from the dark corner of the universe as the lonely beacon keeper, Calyx crashes into nothingness and finds herself inside the beacon where Nelson stays. Initially, Calyx is relieved as she says in the trailer:

"It's a pretty sweet view to wake up to."

However, she senses something amiss in the vessel and the vessel owner's temperament. Aster's mind runs wild as she is more inclined to believe that Nelson is a threat. On the same note, Nelson does not rest easy, keeping in mind Calyx's inability to hide her thoughts, which can usually be read off of her face. Moreover, the fact that Calyx comes from a government-back star-bound vessel under mysterious circumstances adds an element of suspense to the plot.

Originally greenlit for Spectrum Originals and AMC Networks, the upcoming show stars Marnie McPhail (JoJo's Circus), Daniel Malik (The Witch), Cyrus Faird, Sydney Ozerov-Meyer, Hannah Melissa Scott, and Tara Rosling in additional roles. The background score has been credited to the marvelous Ramin Djawadi, along with William Marriott.

Meanwhile, the show has already been renewed for a second season, filming for which was scheduled to take place right after the first season's shoot. Zak Penn will be replaced by Glen Mazzara (The Walking Dead) and Joy Blake (The Passage) in the second season due to issues with schedules.