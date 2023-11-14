Is Beacon 23 based on a book? Explained

Created by Zak Penn, Beacon 23 is the new addition to the sci-fi psychological thriller catalog that was released on November 12, 2023, with two episodes titled “Corbenic” and “Wreckers.” One of the few reasons behind the show’s huge popularity and why the audience globally is drawn to it would be the amazing cast, starring Lena Headey and Stephan James, two of the most renowned actors worldwide.

The intriguing plot of the new series has certainly captivated viewers, making them wonder whether Beacon 23 is adapted from a book. To everyone’s surprise, the show is indeed based on a short story series of the same name by Hugh C. Howey, the well-acclaimed American writer popular for his works, including Wool, Wayfinding, and more.

Disclaimer: This article might contain spoilers for Beacon 23.

Beacon 23 is based on a five-part collection book by Hugh Howie

Hugh Howey authored the original Beacon 23 as a fixup novel. Despite there being five books, these stories might or might not have direct relationships with each other within the broader spectrum of the novel’s narrative structure. See below for the complete list of all five books of the series:

Part One: Little Noises

Part Two: Pet Rocks

Part Three: Bounty

Part Four: Company

Part Five: Visitor

Subsequently, Howey’s five-part collection of short stories was compiled into a single book edition titled “Beacon 23: The Complete Novel,” released on August 12, 2015, encompassing approximately 254 pages.

The consolidated edition received a 3.92 rating on Goodreads and was also nominated for the Goodreads Choice Award for Best Science Fiction in the same year of its release.

It hasn’t been revealed whether the series will stick with original source material. Considering that Hugh’s original work comprises five interconnected short stories, it can be inferred that the new series only incorporates the setting and plot from it, with the storyline itself being a fresh addition from Zak Penn.

Before the show’s initial broadcast, it was revealed that the series would also inspire a second season, which would run consecutively after the first season. Steve Lescroart, President of the Boat Rocker Studio, made the news public about the sequel and also disclosed that Joy Blake and Glenn Mazzara will be the co-showrunners for season 2. Here's what Lescroart had to say:

“We’re delighted that Spectrum and AMC have confirmed a season two of Beacon 23. As there is overlap of season one and season two production, Zak Penn’s attention is on completing season one. Zak has done an excellent job on setting up season two and remains an executive producer for season two. We’re also pleased to welcome Glen Mazzara and Joy Blake as executive producers for season two.”

About the show:

Beacon 23 is set in a dystopian future of the 23rd century, at a distant remote lighthouse in “deep space.” Like every other lighthouse, the titular establishment ensures the safe passage of ships and is manned by individuals called the Beacon Keepers.

Starring Lena Headey as Aster Calyx and Stephan James as Halan Kai Nelson, the story follows the two characters whose fates become intertwined when they get stranded at the eponymous location. After Aster’s ship crashes, Halan retrieves her pod and saves her.

Nevertheless, an unexpected yet suspenseful clash ensues, compelling them to determine whether the other is an ally or adversary, all while grappling with the ghosts of their previous lives.

