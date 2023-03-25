"I know every wrestling move in the book" - When Lena Headey challenged current WWE star to a fight

Over the past few years, John Cena has transitioned from a full-time WWE Superstar to a part-time one. Meanwhile, he decided to pursue an acting career in Hollywood. While he fought some famous actors in his movies, others had no problem challenging him to a match inside the squared circle.

In 2016, British actress Lena Headey seemingly challenged the 16-time world champion. During an interview with E! News, the former Queen Cersei Lannister had to choose between revealing if Jon Snow died at the end of Season 5 of Game of Thrones or facing John Cena in a wrestling match. Headey picked the second option, claiming she could pull some moves on the Leader of the Cenation.

"[You think you can pull some moves on John Cena?] Yeah, yeah yeah. I have a six-year-old son. I know every wrestling move in the book," she said. [0:40 - 0:44]

About three years after that interview, Headey starred in the movie Wrestling with My Family, which depicted the career of former Divas Champion Saraya (fka Paige) as she made her way to WWE. The British actress played the role of Saraya's mother.

Hollywood star Margot Robbie once expressed her 'love' for John Cena. Check out the story here.

John Cena will face Austin Theory at WWE WrestleMania 39

The Leader of the Cenation has competed in only a few matches since 2020. His latest came last December when he teamed up with Kevin Owens to defeat Sami Zayn and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on SmackDown.

A few weeks ago, Cena returned to Monday Night RAW after several months of absence. He was confronted by the United States Champion, Austin Theory, who challenged him to a match for the title at WrestleMania 39. Although Cena initially turned down the challenge, he later agreed to prove he did not turn his back on the WWE Universe.

John Cena once left Drew Barrymore speechless. Check out the story here.

Poll : 0 votes