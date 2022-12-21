[Watch] "Your biggest fan" - When 45-year-old WWE star left Drew Barrymore speechless

Over the past few years, John Cena has transitioned from a full-time WWE Superstar into a part-time performer while his focus is on other projects.

The Leader of the Cenation has been pursuing an acting career in Hollywood. Earlier this year, the 45-year-old starred in the TV series Peacemaker. Last January, he appeared on the Drew Barrymore Show to promote his project.

The Golden Globe Award winner seemed incredibly excited to host the former WWE Champion.

"These are the days where I literally come into work pinching myself thinking that I am in the dream job of all dream jobs because our next guest, well, there's just nothing that he can't do," she said. [0:02 - 0:14]

As Cena entered the studio, Barrymore seemed in disbelief. She covered her face with her hands before removing them to show a wide excited smile. While the 16-time world champion greeted the Hollywood star, she struggled to respond.

The former WWE Champion ended the somewhat awkward moment by asking the actress if they should "sit and talk." Barrymore replied with an overly enthusiastic attitude, saying she "would love to sit and talk."

During the interview, the 47-year-old actress stated that she was Cena's biggest fan.

"I've always been your biggest fan but it is really incredible to sit down and sense what kind of a true human being you are with no veneer and amazing proximity," she added. [5:51 - 6:01]

John Cena returns to WWE on December 30

John Cena last competed in WWE in July 2021 when he lost to Roman Reigns in a Universal Championship match at SummerSlam. Earlier this year, The Leader of the Cenation appeared on Monday Night RAW to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his main roster debut.

Last Friday, the 16-time world champion appeared in a video on SmackDown to reveal himself as Kevin Owens' surprise partner in their tag team match against The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on the December 30 episode of the blue brand.

