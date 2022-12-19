"I almost died!" - When WWE legend John Cena's girlfriend hit him with a car

Before becoming a professional wrestler, WWE legend John Cena went to Springfield College in Springfield, Massachusetts. While in college in 1994, the 16-time world champion almost died in an unfortunate accident at the hands of his then-girlfriend.

The Leader of the Cenation detailed the story during a game of "True Confessions" on The Tonight Show in 2017:

"I was once hit by a car while riding my bike, and the driver was my girlfriend," he said. [1:22 - 1:28]

As Jimmy Fallon and Kate McKinnon began interrogating Cena, the former WWE Champion stated that he and the girl were still dating at the time of the incident. He also disclosed that he was riding a bike while she drove the car because "as a young man, he fancied himself physically fit."

The 45-year-old added that his then-girlfriend did not cry when she injured him, so he ended the relationship. When Fallon and McKinnon speculated that the story was true, Cena confirmed their guess:

"Well... you're both right! It's real! I almost died! I almost died! [laughs]" Cena added. [2:41 - 2:48]

Cena graduated from college with a degree in exercise physiology and body movement. After working a few ordinary jobs, The Leader of the Cenation joined WWE in 2000.

John Cena & Kevin Owens will face Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn on WWE SmackDown

John Cena has not competed in WWE for over a year. His last match came in August 2021, when he lost to Roman Reigns in a Universal Championship match at SummerSlam.

Earlier this year, Cena returned to Monday Night RAW to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his main roster debut. Last Friday on SmackDown, he made a video appearance to announce that he would team up with Kevin Owens when he returns to the show on December 30 to face Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

