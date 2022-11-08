"He really is that character" – Released WWE Superstar opens up on how John Cena was backstage

Former WWE Superstar Lana (aka CJ Perry) recently opened up about how John Cena was backstage.

Lana spent about eight years in the Stamford-based company before getting released from her contract in June 2021. During her time there, she shared the locker room with John Cena. The 37-year-old and her husband, Miro (fka Rusev), feuded with the Leader of the Cenation in 2015.

In an interview with Trevor Talks Too Much, Lana opened up about how Cena was backstage.

"He's just amazing. I learned so much from him when we were working with him in 2015, when we were the big bad Russians. I learned so much, learned so much about timing, storytelling. And he really gives back. Like, he really gives back to the younger people and just the people that he's working with. He really is that character. Like he's so respectful backstage," she said. (26:54 - 27:20)

The Ravishing One also disclosed that Cena leads by example and is always keen to watch all the matches from backstage.

"He watches every match. Before the show starts, five minutes, he's [there], we have this viewing area backstage... John still, he doesn't tell you, he won't tell you, you have to be there but he will lead by example and be there five minutes before it starts and watch every single match. Even if he's warming up, he won't leave, he won't have his phone out, and it's just like, whoa, like respect, you know?" she said. (27:21 - 28:02)

Lana on John Cena's ability to control the WWE crowd

For many years, John Cena was the top guy in the Stamford-based company. The Leader of the Cenation's mic skills and charisma helped him reach that status.

Speaking on Trevor Talks Too Much, Lana disclosed that the former WWE Champion was a brilliant storyteller. She also stated that his ability to control the crowd never ceased to amaze her.

"John Cena is amazing. Like, I mean, people sometimes don't like John for whatever reasons but when it comes to his charisma, he's so brilliant when it comes to storytelling, it never ceases to amaze me. And I've seen him go out in crowds where the whole place is booing him, or at least 50/50, and then by the end of his promo he has switched the entire crowd. Everyone is cheering, like we're all backstage jumping up for him." (26:25 - 26:53)

