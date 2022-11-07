The Bloodline has been on a roll lately, with Roman Reigns and The Usos retaining their titles at WWE Crown Jewel last Saturday. The dominant faction has also earned respect and admiration of fans and wrestlers alike, including some legendary names.

John Cena recently acknowledged The Bloodline through his official Instagram handle. The 16-time world champion posted a photo of the entire group, with every member present: Reigns, The Usos, Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn.

This comes days after The Tribal Chief's win over Logan Paul in the main event of Crown Jewel, which also saw The Usos defeat The Brawling Brutes. Cena regularly shares cryptic posts without any captions on Instagram, keeping them open for interpretation. However, in this case, it seems like nothing but respect.

Check out the post below:

John Cena's previous Instagram post before The Bloodline was a photo of Logan Paul. The social media sensation put on a great show against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel. However, he, unfortunately, suffered a nasty knee injury mid-way through the match. It remains to be seen when Paul will make his WWE return.

John Cena challenged Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam 2021

The Leader of the Cenation played his part in making The Tribal Chief's historic Universal Championship reign so great. Just ahead of its one-year mark, Cena returned to WWE to challenge Reigns for the title.

The 16-time world champion showed up at Money in the Bank 2021 to confront Roman Reigns, setting up a blockbuster clash at SummerSlam. The two main evented the show following weeks of intense promo battles and memorable insults thrown at each other.

The Head of the Table pinned John Cena clean at SummerSlam, ending their feud well on top. He continues to stand strong over a year later, defending the Universal Title and winning the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38. Fresh off beating Logan Paul, Roman Reigns is expected to wrestle at Survivor Series this month. However, his opponent is not yet known.

Who do you want to see The Tribal Chief face on November 26? Let us know in the comments section below.

