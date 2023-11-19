Beacon 23 episode 4 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Beacon 23 episode 4 will be released this Sunday, November 26, 2023, at 9:00 pm ET on MGM+. Given the events that transpired in the latest installment, things are going to get more interesting as the secrets are gradually exposed, each revelation bringing a new layer to the story. Despite a rock start, Aster and Halan quickly found common ground, and it was relieving to see them getting along.

Aster has finally discovered that QTA sent her on a suicide mission, which even her romantic partner, Coley, was aware of. As Aster unintentionally became a rogue individual like Halan, they must collaborate to unravel the truth behind the mineral rocks. Additionally, Aster will find herself engrossed in her own research to discover the connection between these rocks and her mother.

Beacon 23 episode 4 release date and time for all regions

As stated above, Beacon 23 episode 4 will be released on Sunday, November 26, 2023, at 9:00 pm ET. Below are the release dates and timings for the episode, along with the respective timezones:

Pacific Time: Sunday, November 26, 2023, at 6 pm

Central Time: Sunday, November 26, 2023, at 8 pm

Eastern Time: Sunday, November 26, 2023, at 9 pm

Alaska Standard Time: Sunday, November 26, 2023, at 5 pm

Mountain Time: Sunday, November 26, 2023, at 7 pm

Where to watch Beacon 23 episode 4? TV networks and streaming platforms explored

Beacon 23 episode 4 will be aired first on MGM+, the only streaming platform to license the series for viewers in the U.S. Those looking for the series on popular streaming giants like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu will be disappointed as these OTTs have yet to add the sci-fi thriller goodness to their massive catalogs.

However, as a featured channel, the content of MGM+ can be accessed on Amazon Prime Video’s Amazon Channels and others.

How many episodes will there be in Beacon 23

Beacon 23 season 1 will boast eight episodes running from November 12 to December 24, 2023, released weekly on Sundays. With episode 4 releasing on November 26, the series will be left with four remaining installments to conclude season 1. As the filming of Beacon 23 season 2 has been completed, it will be released subsequently after the finale of season 1.

Beacon 23 episode 3: A brief recap

After finding a way to examine the mineral rocks, Aster discovered that the molecules looked identical to the locket that her mother gave to her. As time passed by, Aster and Halan realized that they had some sort of strange connection between them and everything around them was happening for a reason.

After a while, Halan discovered that someone had bypassed the entrance into the Beacon. He eventually encountered the uninvited guest in their battle suit and tried to subdue them. Eventually, Halan found out that the person was the manager of QTA named Coley, whom Aster knew very fondly.

Later, Aster showed the mineral rocks to Coley, which caused her immense joy. However, after learning about Aster’s intention to help Halan by finding him a place far away so he could start over, it extremely bothered her. Coley decided to do a background check on Halan and found out that he abandoned his crewmates and escaped, leaving them behind.

Aster, who was bothered by Coley not telling her the truth, decided to examine her pod, on which she was ejected out of The Crest. She eventually discovered that the pod only had two oxygen cylinders instead of four, confirming that she was indeed sent on a suicide mission and Coley knew about it.

During dinner, Coley accused Aster of being a betrayer, claiming that she often uses people for her own personal benefit. She also showcased footage of Halan abandoning his fellow soldiers. After tranquilizing Aster, Coley decided to kill Halan. However, Aster saved Halan by making it there in time somehow and killed Coley.

What to expect from Beacon 23 episode 4

Beacon 23 episode 4 is titled “God in the Machine,” which in some way hints that Halan and Aster are going to make a significant discovery that will be a bolt from the blue. After killing Coley, it would be hard for Aster to move on, but Halan will help her, as they have to make their move before ISA and QTA board the Beacon.

