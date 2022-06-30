Beauty review: A story about chasing one's dream elevated by stylish direction

The latest Netflix drama, Beauty, has been getting quite the attention since its launch this Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Starring Gracie Marie Bradley in the lead role of Beauty, the story chronicles the protagonist's journey to making a name in the music industry.

As stated by the official synopsis for the Netflix movie:

"A gifted young Black woman struggles to maintain her voice and identity after she’s offered a lucrative recording contract, setting off a fierce battle between her family, the label, and her closest friend to determine who will guide her as she makes the journey to become a star."

Lena Waithe wrote the film, while Andrew Dosunmu acted as the director of the intensely woven drama movie, depicting the life of a rising young black female singer.

Apart from Gracie Marie Bradley, there are other promising actors on the cast list for the Netflix movie, which entails Aleyse Shannon, Giancarlo Esposito, Niecy Nash, James Urbaniak, Kyle Bary, Sharon Stone, Micheal Ward, Sarah Stavrou, and a few others.

Let's jump in and find out how the brand new drama movie has turned out without further ado.

Review of Netflix's brand new drama movie, Beauty

A compelling story woven and directed in a stylish manner

Without a doubt, director Andrew Dosunmu has done an exceptional job in giving a unique and in-depth directorial style to the absorbing Netflix movie. The entire film seems like an immersing collage of fragmented memories, blurring the lines between the present, the past, and the future.

The story is arguably relatively straightforward, with its protagonist determined to fulfill her dreams of becoming a star singer. Her journey, however, was not smooth as she faced several hurdles throughout the journey right to the end.

With a dominating mother and a money-chasing father, the protagonist, Beauty, often finds herself lost in the chaos. However, one thing that keeps her strong and going is moving on to her love relationship with Jasmine. Jasmine stayed by her side till the very end, although their relationship was hanging by a thread when Beauty started walking the path of stardom.

The gripping yet straightforward story has been enhanced and elevated to another level by the refreshingly interesting direction given by director Andrew Dosunmu. His direction has done wonders for the esthetic value of the movie as well.

Arresting acting performances by lead cast members

The complex role of the protagonist is played by Gracie Marie Bradley, who has done a marvelous job portraying the lead character. Her charismatic on-screen presence and zealous acting are bound to impress the audience. She has struck all the correct emotional notes throughout the movie, giving it the depth it requires.

A still from Netflix's Beauty (Image Via Netflix/YouTube)

Jasmine’s riveting role is portrayed by actress Aleyse Shannon, who is just phenomenal to watch. Her in-depth character portrayal throughout the movie is praiseworthy. Her on-screen chemistry with the protagonist is quite gripping, making the film more profound and intense.

Niecy Nash put on a solid acting performance as the mother of a rising young singer who had her own experience in the music industry in the past and has now become quite skeptical about it. Her powerful performance as a dominating yet caring mother is undoubtedly one of the movie's highlights.

Beauty is currently streaming on Netflix. Don't forget to watch it.

