Becky Hill Summer 2024 UK tour: New dates, presale, tickets, venues, & all you need to know 

Becky Hill Summer 2024 Tour UK is scheduled to be held from June 13, 2024, to August 31, 2024, in venues across mainland UK and Scotland. The newly announced tour dates are an extension of the singer's previously announced UK tour.

The singer's new tour dates were announced by the official live entertainment partner of the tour, Live Nation UK, via a post on its official Twitter page:

Live Nation presale for the tour will be available from November 30, 2023 at 09:00 am BST. Presale can be accessed by registering through the official Live Nation page for the singer.

General tickets will be available from December 1, 2023 at 09:00 am BST. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster or via the singer's official website.

Becky Hill Summer 2024 UK tour dates

Becky Hill announced the original UK 2024 tour back in October 19, 2023. Since then, the tour has sold out several shows, which prompted the singer to announce the newly revealed tour dates.

The full list of new dates and venues for the Beck Hill Summer 2024 UK tour is given below:

June 13, 2024 –Manchester, UK at Delemare Forest

July 12, 2024 – Markeaton Park, Derby at Derby Sessions

August 9, 2024 – Newmarket, UK at Newmarket Racecourses

August 16, 2024 – Durham, UK at Hardwick Festival

August 18, 2024 – Edinburgh, Scotland at Edinburgh Summer Sessions

August 24, 2024 – Cardiff (Wales), UK at Alexandra Head at Cardiff Bay

August 29, 2024 – Scarborough, UK at Open Air Theatre

August 30, 2024 – Sheffield, UK at Rock and Roll Circus

August 31, 2024 – Margate, UK at Dreamland

The original tour dates and venues for the Becky Hill UK 2024 tour is also given below:

June 14, 2024 – Cork, Ireland, at Musgrave Park

June 15, 2024 – Belfast, Northern Ireland (UK), at Ormeau Park

October 12, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland (UK), at Ovo Hydro

October 13, 2024 - Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK, at Utilita Arena

October 15, 2024- Nottingham, UK, at Motorpoint Arena

October 16, 2024 – Leeds, UK, at First Direct Arena

October 18, 2024 – Exeter, UK, at Westpoint Exeter

October 19, 2024 – Birmingham, UK, at Utilita Arena

October 20, 2024 – Manchester, UK, at Ao Arena

October 22, 2024 – Cardiff, Wales (UK) at Utilita Arena Cardiff

October 24, 2024 – London, UK, at Ovo Arena Wembley

More on Becky Hill's music career

Becky Hill started her career with the first season of The Voice, where she was selected to join the team of Jessie J. The singer went on to progress through the season and reached the semi-finals, where she was eliminated.

Subsequently, the singer released her debut compilation album, Get to Know, on September 27, 2019. The platinum-certified album peaked at number 14 on the Irish album chart and at number 20 on the UK album chart.

The singer released her debut studio album, Only Honest on the Weekend, on August 27, 2021, via Polydor Records. The gold-certified album peaked at number 5 on the Irish album chart as well as at number 6 on the Scottish album chart and number 7 on the UK album chart, respectively.

Becky Hill has won a number of awards for her music career, including the Best Dance Act at the 2023 Brit Awards as well as the Brits Billion Award in 2023 by the British Phonographic Industry.