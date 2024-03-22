Beetlejuice Beetlejuice new trailer reunites Winona Ryder and Michael Keaton, explore first look

Tim Burton's highly-anticipated sequel to Beetlejuice is finally returning to the big screen after 36 years. In a teaser trailer released by Warner Bros. Pictures on March 21, stars Winona Ryder and Michael Keaton can be seen reunited once more as their iconic characters.

Keaton played the titular character of Betelgeuse (pronounced 'Beetlejuice') while Ryder played Lydia Beetz in the original 1988 film. Besides them, Catherine O' Hara also returns as Lydia's stepmother Delia Deetz.

The teaser also reveals a new character, Astrid Deetz, played by Wednesday star Jenna Ortega. She will play Lydia's daughter in the sequel. Beetlejuice 2, officially titled Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, will hit theaters on September 6, 2024.

What does the Beetlejuice 2 teaser reveal?

In a minute-long teaser trailer for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Jenna Ortega's Astrid can be seen riding a bike to school. Later, she attends the funeral of an undisclosed character alongside her mother Lydia and grandmother Delia.

The face of a fourth person is not shown, but first-look images of the film released by Entertainment Weekly on March 20 reveals that Justin Theroux's character is also present in the scene.

Next scenes reveal Astrid walking up to an attic and discovering an old miniature of their town, Winter River. The teaser ends with Betelgeuse emerging from the cracks in the miniature. "The juice is loose," he says as a horrified Lydia reacts to his return.

While not present in the trailer, new additions to the cast besides Justin Theroux include A-Listers such as Monica Bellucci and Willem Dafoe.

As per reports, Bellucci will play Betelheuse's wife while Dafoe will star as a ghost detective. Burn Gorman, Arthur Conti and Felipe Cates will also have supporting roles in the film.

The original Beetlejuice film centered around a ghostly couple who try to kick a new human family out of their home by haunting them. In the process, they hire "bio-exocist" Betelgeuse, a malevolent and mischievous entity who inflicts chaos upon the characters.

In the sequel, Betelheuse returns to cause new havoc upon the Deetzs. Warner Bros. released an official synopsis for the film:

"Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia’s life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it’s only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice’s name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his own brand of mayhem."

Directed by Tim Burton, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is set to be released on September 6, 2024.