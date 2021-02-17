Belle Delphine "room tour" may just be the most disturbing thing on the Internet

Mary-Belle "Belle Delphine" Kirschner took over the internet yet again, when she posted a video of herself, providing the internet with a first hand look into her room.

The assortment of items present in the room, as seen in the video, is not for the faint-hearted and is intended for a mature audience. Those interested in watching the video may follow this link, but readers need to understand that the content is meant for mature audiences only.

Belle Delphine's room tour

Her room tour is probably one of the most disturbing videos people may come across on YouTube. Most users were surprised to see that the video was on YouTube in the first place. One particular user felt that she was pushing the YouTube Terms of Services a bit too far with the current video, while parents expressed their concern with the kind of content available on the platform.

Another user pointed out that YouTube struck down videos of other streamers that had very small proportions of copyrighted music. However, they allowed this video to exist on the platform. Users are also concerned that YouTube hasn't even age-restricted this video yet.

There have been a lot of users who have specifically expressed their concern with this particular video being on YouTube. This isn't the first time she's been called out on the internet for posting disturbing content on public forums.

She found herself in a mess after posting a photoshoot of herself being kidnapped while dressed like a school girl. Although the internet wasn't trying to shame her in any way, they were irked about the fact that she posted potentially triggering content without providing an explicit trigger warning.

and i’m not kinkshaming btw bc u shouldnt b posting things like that on the internet and her uglahh didn’t put a trigger warning or anything 😁👍🏽 — ~ ☾ mon~☆♡ (@monn0xide) January 12, 2021

quite frankly if you support belle delphine you need to get help and be placed on a government watch list — townie7 (@deadgirldisco) January 12, 2021

The last time she was trending on Twitter, a section of the internet that clicked on the trends instantly regretted their decision. They resorted to making memes of the situation instead, to help cope with the predicament they found themselves in.

"Oh, why is Belle Delphine trendin-" pic.twitter.com/MLHjwGbq8t — Yonni (@Yonnitheduck) January 12, 2021

Her fans her need serious help. pic.twitter.com/V22VawL57u — Hanzo (@Hanzo_Oryx) January 13, 2021

hmm why is belle delphine trending?

*click trend* pic.twitter.com/2FHrAgoOKG — ganks. (@gankycrepe) January 12, 2021

Truth be told, Belle Delphine has never shied away from controversy. A majority of her followers follow her because of her peevish content. However, there's an entire section of the internet which has understandably begun to dislike her because of the kind of content she's releasing on public platforms.