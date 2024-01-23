Below Deck Mediterranean: Natalya and Kyle's feud explained

Fans saw the finale of season 8 of Below Deck Mediterranean bring back old besties Natalya and Kyle on January 22, 2024. The maker's attempt to make the finale episode spicy was greatly successful, as they invited season 8's ex-crewmate Natalya Scudder on board.

In a shocking turn of events, Natalya and Kyle were seen reconciling their long-time differences, which were the reasons for Natalya's exit from season 8 of Below Deck Mediterranean.

Fans almost thought the pair would never reconcile because of the history and intensity of their fight in episode 8 of season 8. Natalya was left in tears when she announced her exit to Captain Sandy in episode 9 of the season. The hurt she felt because of Kyle's harsh words was palpable to everyone on the crew.

What happened between Natalya and Kyle on season 8 of Below Deck Mediterranean?

Natalya and Kyle started on a great note, as she called him her "twin flame" and someone she could cave into on deck. She first had a major fallout with her confidant in season 7, when Kyle was offended to hear that she did more work than him. They didn't end on pretty terms that season but got back to normal with the start of the new season.

The beginning of season 8 also saw things get heated between the two when Tumi accused him of fueling the fight between her and Natalya. She said his motive behind it was to get Natalya and her out of the boat so he could assume the position of Chief Stew.

The final dent in their friendship, or so fans thought, was put when he got off on Natalya for defending Max when he was in a fight with him. He and Max were fighting about the latter's sexual orientation, as he was calling himself a straight belonging to the LGBTQ+ community.

"You guys have your ‘straight.’ You cannot include yourself in LGBT, you must be crazy,” Said Kyle, who is gay. “Support your straightness and show your allyship for us. That’s it.”

Natalya interfered to ask Max if he would be interested in having a threesome with a man and a woman and called him bi-curious based on his reply. She told Kyle,

"A part of a community is being accepting of every community which made him lose it on her."

After a loud back and forth between the two, Kyle Viljoen went on to say,

“I don’t give a f**k about our friendship. Our friendship has never been real. You have been a fake-ass b*tch talking s**t since day 1. Get away from me.”

The moment marked the end of things for Natalya and Kyle. Even though she continued the next day, as usual, she was disappointed with the fact that no one stood up for her and decided to leave.

Reconciliation between Natalya and Kyle on the finale of Below Deck Mediterranean

Following Natalya's exit, Kyle was reprimanded by Captain Sandy for hurting her feelings to the extent of her leaving the deck and also addressed his "bullying" with Max. And even though Kyle insisted on leaving the deck because he couldn't relate to Sandy's remarks, he seemed to have a change of heart.

He apologized to his former bestie on the finale episode and admitted to taking out his anger for Max on her. He had hugged it out with Max on the very episode he fought with him on but had held grudges for Natalya since, which finally melted. The two unblocked each other on Instagram and even posed together for Kyle's Instagram.

Below Deck Mediterranean's season 9 has been confirmed by Bravo and is anticipated to be released this summer.