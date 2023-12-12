Below Deck Mediterranean season 8 episode 12: Recap and more details explored

The twelfth episode of Below Deck Mediterranean season 8 recently aired on December 11, 2023, and saw Captain Sandy engage in a heated exchange with the primary charter after one of the guests on the boat got drunk and unruly. Below Deck Mediterranean, season 8 episode 12 also brought to the surface the ongoing friction between Chief Stew Tumi and Lily, as the latter is still grappling with her job.

In this episode, titled Sink or Swim, we saw Captain Sandy taking matters into her own hands and advising Luka that the latter shouldn't let radio calls go unanswered. Luka responds by advising her to call all the stews to their duties.

Below Deck Mediterranean on Bravo chronicles the lives of the crew members of a 150-foot-plus luxury yacht as they live and work in their habitat, catering to the guests who charter the vessel during each of the seasons. Headed by Captain Sandy, the crew tries their best to work out their issues while serving their elite clientele.

Amish's drunken misadventure on Below Deck Mediterranean season 8 episode 12

The mid-season trailer that Bravo released highlighted that the second half of Below Deck Mediterranean season 8 will be replete with romance and love triangles amid the crew of the yacht. However, little did we know that we would be faced with one of the most deplorable charter guests to date.

Amish, a dentist, was first introduced in episode 11 and didn't seem to be as bad as he later turned out to be. He wasn't on the list of primary guests and this made his drunken misadventure all the more remarkable. During dinner, Amish consumed a lot of alcohol and by the end of dinner, he was raging drunk.

He could have gone to sleep like a sensible person. Instead, he chose to go out on a limb and explore the boat on his own. He barged into Jessica and Lily's shared room while both of them were fast asleep. Amish apologized for his conduct but didn't stop there. In his drunken stupor, he opened Chef Jack Luby's room door next.

There is a first time for everything on Below Deck Mediterranean and this proved to be the first instance of a charter guest entering the crew's quarters without permission.

Lily's incompetence on Below Deck Mediterranean season 8 episode 12

Lily's level of job competency has not changed since the start of the season. Tumi thought that Lily was taking too long to catch up with several of her roles and responsibilities on the deck, calling her a 'dead-weight' and accusing her of bringing the interior down with her slow pace.

Jessica does not have Lily in her good books as well and often refers to her as the most inexperienced stew on the yacht. When Lily got a tablet to organize and execute her duties properly, Jessica raised concerns that she couldn't trust Lily with the device and would rather have her taking down notes on paper as she might be making TikTok videos if left unsupervised.

Tumi eventually spoke to Captain Sandy about Lily's lack of performance. The captain gave Lily a last chance to make up for her previous lapses on the show.

Catch episode 13 of Below Deck Mediterranean season 8 on December 18 on Bravo.