Who is Nikki G Foster from Below Deck and what is her job?

Bravo’s hit reality show, Below Deck, is set to return with a bang with a new season. The drama-filled TV series is bringing a lot more entertainment to the waters of St. Kitts.

The official synopsis of Below Deck reads:

“As department ‘boat-mances’ blossom, alliances form and bonds are broken, this crew proves the Caribbean seas are as choppy as they are clear.”

As the superyacht My Seanna sails across the Caribbean ocean soon, the crew is all ready to serve its primary and secondary guests. As per the show’s format, Below Deck features a new bunch of guests every week and the upcoming episode will see Nikki G Foster as one of the guests.

Who is Nikki G Foster?

Nikki G Foster will be seen having a gala time on Below Deck alongside other guests. While she will be on vacation on My Seanna, Foster is a busy woman in general. She's a senior branded content producer from Los Angeles who loves traveling.

The Atlanta native has been working at Turner International, Inc. for Cartoon Network Latin America for the past 11 years. Her official bio reads:

“[She] travels the world seeking the desire to live life abundantly and serve the challenge to be ‘creatively-conscious’.”

From original content to entertainment campaigns and promotions, Foster has worked on multiple projects throughout her career. The Below Deck guest has even won a couple of awards in the International Broadcast and Public Service Announcement Campaign categories.

Foster’s bio further mentions:

“ [She is] experienced in developing content, production management and managing on-air talent for international and domestic divisions of Fortune 1000 companies.”

About Below Deck Season 9

Guests of Below Deck have a reputation of going crazy on the superyacht. In fact, the trailer of the upcoming season gave a glimpse of guests from half naked to super drunk enjoying their time on the yacht. Whether Foster will turn out to be one of them or not, only time will tell.

Judging by the past, Below Deck comes with a lot of drama and this season looks to be no different.

My Seanna will welcome its crew, consisting of Captain Lee Rosbach (who will be missing from the initial episodes), new captain Sean Meagher, first officer Eddie Lucas, stewards Jessica Albert and Fraser Olender, chef Rachel Hargrove, new chief stewardess Heather Chase, and deckheads Rayna Lindsey, Wes O’Dell and Jake Foulger.

Below Deck Season 9 premieres Monday, October 25, at 9.00 PM (ET) on Bravo.

Edited by Danyal Arabi