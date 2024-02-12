Ben Affleck introduces his DunKings boy band alongside Matt Damon in a hilarious Super Bowl commercial

Actor Ben Affleck is back with the continuation of the Dunkin’ commercial after the first part was released at the Grammy Awards.

The second part of the advertisement, which came out during Super Bowl 2024 on Sunday, is star-studded yet hilarious. The recent ad features the gifted actor with his high-profile family and friends, including his wife singer-actor Jennifer Lopez, actor Matt Damon and NFL star Tom Brady.

Affleck has been the ambassador for Dunkin’ Donuts for quite some time and was featured in the Dunkin’ Donuts Super Bowl 2023 advertisement with Lopez last year.

This year, he seems to have roped in fellow Bostonians Tom Brady and Matt Damon. While the first part of the commercial was funny, the recently released second part is quirky and hilarious.

Ben Affleck presents new Dunkin’ commercial with Matt Damon

Dunkin’ Donuts came out with the first part of a commercial featuring actor Ben Affleck during the recent Grammy Awards. The first part, which showed Affleck approaching various musicians in an attempt to become a pop star, ended in a cliffhanger.

The second part of the funny commercial arrived to advertise Super Bowl 2024. It showed the Batman star decked out in bright clothes ready to start a boy band named the “DunKings”. Continuing with the previous year’s pattern, Jennifer Lopez was part of the commercial.

While the previous year’s Dunkin’ commercial had a very short cameo of Lopez driving into a Dunkin’ outlet with a couple of dialogues, this year has her in a more prominent frame.

The story featured Ben gatecrashing with his boy band in Lopez’s recording studio. The 54-year-old singer-actress is seen busy recording for her upcoming album and movie, This is Me…Now: A Love Story, scheduled to be released on February 16, 2024.

The commercial features Affleck’s longtime friend, actor Matt Damon, NLF sensation Tom Brady and Jack Harlow. The first part of the commercial featured social media performer Charli D’Amelio.

What does the hilarious commercial present?

While the first part featured Ben Affleck in talks with different musicians to help set him up as a popstar, the commercial ended with the Gone Girl actor donning a huge doughnut pendant on a neck chain and taking up the challenge to prove his worth.

The second part starts with Jennifer Lopez and rapper Fat Joe arriving at the recording studio with Lopez drinking out of a Dunkin’ cup. The next scene shows Jack Harlow advising Ben Affleck not to do it, while the Air star insists:

“Last year she came to my work. Now, I got to show her what I can do.”

In the next scene, while an assistant whispers to Lopez, “He’s here”, Affleck walks in with his boys, all dressed in similar ridiculously shaped, pink-and-orange tracksuits with colorful shades.

The clothes are the brand’s signature colors. Affleck announces his band, “The DunKings”, calling them the Boston Massacre.

The Super Bowl ad featuring Affleck and Damon (Image via Dunkin')

While Lopez hides her face, Ben Affleck introduces the stars of his band. He introduces Tom Brady as “Touchdown Tommy” playing the keys, with a fist bump. Matt Damon is introduced in a Bostonian accent, “Needs no introduction, my partner.”

While Damon is forced to use an iconic line from his Good Will Hunting movie, causing him embarrassment, Lopez is seen getting stern with her husband as Affleck asks whether they will be on her album.

Giving another twist to the fun quotient, while Ben Affleck leaves in a huff, Jennifer Lopez asks Tom Brady to stay back. The commercial ends with Affleck and Damon walking away as Ben Affleck informs his friend that a drink is to be named after the boy band.

Additional information on the commercial

Affleck in the first part of the commercial. (Image via Dunkin')

The commercial, presented in two parts, is an ad campaign for Dunkin’ Donuts. The Super Bowl commercial was created by Artists Equity, a production company owned by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. While there's no news about a third part, the ad is being publicized as part of the Dunkin’ Cinematic Universe.

Dunkin’ has come out with a new range of DunKings menu to feature on their product lists from Monday onwards. That will also include the Munchkins skewers Damon was seen having with his coffee in the ad, besides Affleck’s drink, the DunKings Iced Coffee.

Fans who are interested in the look sported by Ben Affleck and his boy band can buy the tracksuits and hats from the company’s website. The merchandise is available from Monday 12 pm ET.

