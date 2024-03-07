Ben Folds ‘Paper Airplane Request’ tour 2024: Dates, locations, tickets, & all you need to know

Ben Folds 'Paper Airplane Request' tour 2024 is scheduled to be held from May 30, 2024, to August 6, 2024. The tour will be the latest edition of the singer's ongoing 'Paper Airplane Request' tour series, named so for the paper airplane request patrons are encouraged to throw to the stage for the singer to perform solo.

The upcoming edition of the 'Paper Airplane Request' tour will feature performances in cities such as Charleston, Savannah, and Boise, among others. Ben Folds announced the new tour via a post on his official Instagram account on March 6, 2024, stating in his announcement:

"The last time I did this on tour the response was overwhelming, with literally hundreds of paper airplanes with song requests being launched on cue from fans at the start of the second half of each of my concerts. It’s the purest, most low-tech form of engagement that creates a special bond with my audiences.”

The presale for the tour will be available on March 7, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time and can be accessed via individual venue social media or websites. General tickets will be available on March 8, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article. Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

Ben Folds ‘Paper Airplane Request’ tour 2024: Dates and venues

Ben Folds first held his 'Paper Airplane Request' tour in 2017 and has continued to do so in years since, with the upcoming tour being the latest edition of it. The singer will precede the tour with a series of shows across the United States in April.

The full list of dates and venues for the Ben Folds ‘Paper Airplane Request’ tour 2024 is given below:

May 30, 2024 – Charleston, South Carolina at Charleston Music Hall

May 31, 2024 – Augusta, Georgia at Bell Auditorium

June 1, 2024 – Peachtree City, Georgia at The Fred

June 2, 2024 – Pelham, Tennessee at The Caverns

June 4, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina at Belk Theater

June 6, 2024 – Savannah, Georgia at District Live

June 7, 2024 – Virginia Beach, Virginia at Sandler Center for the Performing Arts

June 8, 2024 – Rocky Mount, Virginia at Harvester Performance Center

June 9, 2024 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at 3 Rivers Arts Festival

June 11, 2024 – Richmond, Virginia at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

June 21, 2024 – Lowell, Massachusetts at Lowell Summer Music Series

June 22, 2024 – Great Barrington, Massachusetts at The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center

June 23, 2024 – Hammondsport, New York at Point of the Bluff Concert Pavilion

June 25, 2024 – Kent, Ohio at The Kent Stage

June 27, 2024 – Toledo, Ohio at Peristyle Theater

June 28, 2024 – Petoskey, Michigan at Bay View John M. Hall Auditorium

June 29, 2024 – Kalamazoo, Michigan at Kalamazoo State Theatre

July 30, 2024 – Boise, Idaho at Morrison Center

August 2, 2024 – Steamboat Springs, Colorado at Strings Music Pavilion

August 5, 2024 – Boulder, Colorado at Chautauqua Auditorium

August 6, 2024 – Beaver Creek, Colorado at Vilar Performing Arts Center

Ben Folds is best known for his third studio album, Way to Normal, which was released on September 30, 2008. The album peaked at number 11 on the Billboard 200 album chart and at number 25 on the Australian album chart.