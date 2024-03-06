"Got her No.1 in the end": ARMYs rejoice as BTS' 'Love Yourself: Tear' re-enters Billboard 200 at #92 & debuts at #1 on the Vinyl Albums Chart

BTS carved a historic milestone as the band's album Love Yourself: Tear debuts at #1 on the Billboard Vinyl Albums Chart on March 5, 2024. The album was released on May 18, 2018, by HYBE and has the iconic track Fake Love as its lead runner.

Additionally, on May 24, 2018, the album debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. BTS became the first-ever K-pop group to achieve this feat and the first album released in a non-English language in almost a decade. Furthermore, the group re-entered the Billboard Artist 100 Chart at #28 and the Billboard 200 Chart at #92.

The news met with immense applause as ARMY took the internet by storm and celebrated the band's latest victory on multiple music charts.

"Insane thing to do during a hiatus": Fans leap with joy as BTS re-enters at #28 on the Billboard Artist 100 Chart

Previously, Love Yourself: Tear had the greatest week in K-pop history in terms of total units and conventional album sales. Meanwhile, the album sold more than 1.44 million copies domestically between April 18 and 25, 2018, the first six days of the pre-order period. The set surpassed Love Yourself: Her (2017) and became the most pre-ordered album in Korea.

As of March 2024, BTS' Love Yourself: Tear has sold over 3.08 million copies. The album became the best-selling foreign language album and the 9th best-selling album in the US as of July 2018, as per Nielsen Music's Mid-Year Report.

In July 2020, the album became BTS' most successful release on the World Albums chart when it re-entered the July 18 chart issue at #11, celebrating its 100th week on the account. Meanwhile, the album re-entered at #28 on the Billboard Artist 100 Chart, commemorating its 313th week.

Meanwhile, the group's full-length album debuted at #1 on the Billboard Vinyl Albums Chart for the first time since its release, making it a significant win since the group is actively serving in the military and has been away from the spotlight.

Fans roared with happiness on the internet and hailed the group as "legends" as their songs and album charted on multiple charts despite their absence from the media.

Love Yourself: Tear has tracks such as Anpanman, which is based on the Japanese comic-book hero "Anpanman." The hero is composed of red bean bread and is the weakest hero in the entire universe. In the lyrics, BTS compare themselves to the guy who sacrifices portions of his face to feed the poor and express that they too want to inspire hope in people via their music and activities.

Outro: Tear opens with a snappy rhyme, the lyrics of which lament the heartbreaking prospect of the band's breakup. Furthermore, the track debuted at No.1 on the US iTunes Chart for the first time on December 14, 2023, after all BTS members enlisted in the military.

Additionally, another song 134340 from the album is titled after Pluto's original minor planet classification. It uses Pluto's removal from the solar system as a metaphor for being passed over by a past romantic partner and being viewed as unimportant. Significantly, Magic Shop was written for the fans as the group classified themselves as ARMY's biggest cheerleaders.

The band members are currently serving in the military and will resume group activities and reportedly go on a world tour once they return from their service.