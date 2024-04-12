Ben Platt 2024 ‘Honeymind Tour’: Dates, venues, where to get tickets, & all you need to know 

Ben Platt 2024 ‘Honeymind Tour’ is scheduled to be held from June 18, 2024, to July 27, 2024, in venues across mainland the United States and Canada. The tour, being his first major tour of the year, is in support of the singer's upcoming album of the same name.

The upcoming tour will feature performances in Boston, Toronto, and Portland, among others. Ben Platt announced the new tour via a post on his official Instagram page on April 11, 2024:

Presale for the tour will be available from April 16, 2024, at 10:00 am local time. The said presale can be accessed by registering for the singer's mailing list at his official website.

There will also be several other presales, including AEG, Spotify, and Ticketmaster presales, which will be available at the same time as well as on April 17, 2024, at 10:00 am local time and can be accessed from individual presale provider websites.

General tickets will be available from April 18, 2024, at 10:00 am local time from the aforementioned official website or via ticket vendors such as Ticketmaster. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article.

Ben Platt 2024 ‘Honeymind Tour’ dates and venues

Ben Platt is starting with a New York residency at Palace Theater, a refurbished historical theater in the iconic Broadway street from May 18, 2024, to June 15, 2024. This will be followed by the newly announced North America tour, where Platt will bring along special guest Brandy Clark.

Clark is a country singer-songwriter who is best known for her debut studio album, 12 Stories, which peaked at number 163 on the Billboard 200 album chart and was nominated for a Grammy Award in the Best Country Album category.

The full list of dates and venues for the Ben Platt 2024 ‘Honeymind Tour’ is given below:

June 18, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at Boch Center Wang Theatre

June 20, 2024 – Providence, Rhode Island at Providence Performing Arts Center

June 21, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Academy of Music

June 23, 2024 – Vienna, Virginia at Wolf Trap

June 25, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at Massey Hall

June 26, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at Massey Hall

June 28, 2024 – Highland Park, Illinois at Ravinia

June 29, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at Orpheum Theatre

June 30, 2024 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin at The Riverside Theater

July 2, 2024 – Columbus, Ohio at Mershon Auditorium

July 6, 2024 –Nashville, Tennessee at Ryman Auditorium

July 7, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Ryman Auditorium

July 9, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at Fox Theatre

July 11, 2024 – Grand Prairie, Texas at Texas Trust CU Theatre

July 12, 2024 – Austin, Texas at Bass Concert Hall

July 15, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Buell Theatre

July 16, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah at The Eccles Theater

July 17, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah at The Eccles Theater

July 20, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Greek Theatre

July 21, 2024 – San Diego, California at San Diego Civic Theatre

July 23, 2024 – Saratoga, California at The Mountain Winery

July 25, 2024 – Portland, Oregon at Keller Auditorium

July 26, 2024 – Vancouver, British Columbia at Queen Elizabeth Theatre

July 27, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at Benaroya Hall

The dates for the Ben Platt Live At The Palace New York residency is also listed below:

May 28, 2024

May 29, 2024

May 30, 2024

June 1, 2024

June 2, 2024

June 4, 2024

June 5, 2024

June 6, 2024

June 7, 2024

June 8, 2024

June 9, 2024

June 11, 2024

June 12, 2024

June 13, 2024

June 14, 2024

June 15, 2024 (double show).

Ben Platt is set to release his latest studio album, Honeymind, on May 31, 2024, via Interscope Records. The album is the singer's first new album in three years and his first with Interscope.