Bephies Beauty Supply x Union x Nike Air Jordan 1 Elevate High "Summer 96" sneakers: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored

Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned Jordan label is collaborating with Chris Gibbs-founded fashion and streetwear label Union and Beth Birkett-founded streetwear label Bephies Beauty Supply to launch an apparel, accessories, and footwear collection. One of the main attractions for the collection is the Air Jordan 1 Elevate High.

The trio's partnership came as a natural next step since BBS and Union both have strong collaborative streaks with Jordan label individually. The upcoming collaboration marks a step towards achieving the goal of empowering women, and the collection is a celebration of Beth and Chris' marriage and their first summer.

The Bephies Beauty Supply x Union x Nike Air Jordan 1 Elevate High "Summer 96" sneakers will be launched via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers on August 26, 2023. The collection will also be released via the e-commerce sites of Bephies Beauty Supply and Union LA on August 24, 2023.

More about the upcoming Bephies Beauty Supply x Union x Nike Air Jordan 1 Elevate High "Summer 96" sneakers, which will be released exclusively in women's sizes

The upcoming Bephies Beauty Supply x Union x Nike Air Jordan 1 Elevate High "Summer 96" sneakers will be released exclusively in women's sizes

Union LA is currently one of the most popular streetwear label and has collaborated with multiple big names of athleisure industry including Reebok, Adidas, Nike, and Jordan label.

The label was co-founded by Chris Gibbs and Beth Bephie Gibbs more than three decades ago. Meanwhile, the BBS was solely founded by Beth in 2020. The BBS is a streetwear label for women and aims to build and empower women who identify as POC or LGBTQIA+.

The latest partnership of the duo with Nike is a celebration of Beth's and Chris' marriage. The official Swoosh label's site introduces the sneaker model as,

"A whole bigger than its parts, this lifted AJ1 celebrates two of your favorite trendsetters: the founders of UNION and Bephies Beauty Supply. Paying homage to the summer Chris and Beth met, the design ties past to present while leaving room for you to style the future."

The Elevate sneaker symbolizes the union and shared passion of the brands. The collection also pays homage to the beginning of their streetwear label and its journey. The silhouette comes clad in Sail, Muslin, Kinetic Green, Cone, Pale Ivory, Gum Yellow, and Cone color scheme. The official Swoosh label site gives the details of the sneaker model as,

"Woven details renew the vows of these industry-leading protagonists. Aged accents nod to the early days of streetwear. And that color-popped stitching brings a lightning strike of energy—kinda like falling in love. There's nothing better."

The silhouette features woven details throughout the shoe to showcase the couple's love. More prominent details feature as well, such as the Green hued Swooshes, exposed stitching, the "UN/LA" branding details on the lateral profile, and "BBS" branding lettering on the heels.

More details are added with the "Air" branding on the insoles and the orange winged basketball logo on the ankles. The look of the shoe is finished off with the sail-hued midsoles and gum rubber outsoles. The pair will be accompanied by extra set of laces and a specially customized packaging box.

The Air Jordan 1 Elevate sneakers will be released via BBS, Union La on August 24, and Nike on August 26, 2023, for $200.