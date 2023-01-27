Create

Union LA x Jordan Brand "Classic Material" collection: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

By Gargi Harjai
Modified Jan 27, 2023 01:24 AM IST
Union LA x Jordan Brand "Classic Material" collection (Image via Union LA)

Union LA, the Chris Gibbs-founded streetwear and fashion boutique is collaborating with Michael Jordan's eponymous label to launch a brand new apparel and footwear collection, dubbed the "Classic Material." The dynamic duo has worked together to create a unique apparel collection that is a nod to the Black and Latino culture of the mid to late 80s.

The team has also collaborated to create two fresh makeovers for the brand's latest Air Jordan 1 Low edition, known as the AJKO. The entire collection has a clean and streamlined design and is inspired by fashion trends from the 1980s.

The collaborative collection is slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of Union LA and select retailers on February 2, 2023. A much wider and global release will be followed on the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select Jordan retailers on February 4, 2023.

The upcoming Union LA x Jordan Brand "Classic Material" collection features apparel and AJKO 1 Low sneaker lines

The upcoming Union LA x Jordan Brand "Classic Material" collection features apparel and AJKO 1 Low sneaker lines (Image via Sportskeeda)

Union LA is currently one of the most popular sneaker and streetwear stores and it has already collaborated with multiple high-end labels such as Adidas, Reebok, Nike, and Jordan. The label has been in the business for more than three decades and is operated under Chris Gibbs for a long time.

Union LA has continuously collaborated with both the swoosh label and its sub-label Jordan. Last year the duo revealed multiple Dunk and Cortez makeovers, and the duo will kick-start their year with the newly introduced AJKO 1 Low and apparel line.

The duo will introduce two new iterations of the AJKO 1 Low silhouette along with a matching apparel line. The official swoosh label's site introduces the collection as:

"The '80s introduced us to hip-hop culture and MJ's off-court style. Since then, the two have gone hand in hand. This collection from Jordan x UNION is an homage to that golden era. Using materials and textures reminiscent of the early hoops-to-street revolution, these pieces will have you looking back fondly on the decade that started it all."
Talking about AJKO Low 1 in the official press release, Chris Gibbs from the Union LA team, revealed:

"This year as a part of Union’s ongoing relationship with Brand Jordan we are proud to introduce the first ever AJKO Low 1. The minute I saw this shoe I was immediately transported to my youth in the late 80’s when I would see my favorite rappers in magazines and on album covers rocking those clean looks."
The pair of AJKO 1 Low pays homage to the OG 1986-released AJKO 1 High sneaker. The company has high hopes that the sneaker will become as iconic as the original Air Force 1. Each pair will retail for $150.

The second part of the collection is an apparel line that offers pieces like tees, sweatshirts, sweaters, long-sleeved tees, tracksuits, bucket hats, sweatpants, and hoodies. The apparel collection will range from $40 to $300 for bucket hats and sweaters, respectively.

The entire collection can be availed on the official Union LA site on February 2, 2023, whereas a wider release will be followed on February 4, 2023, via Nike, SNKRS, and select Jordan retailers.

Edited by Vinay Agrawal
