Nike Dunk Low Sail Cacao Wow sneakers: Where to buy, price, and more explored

Oregon-based sportswear label Nike has retained its number-one position throughout 2022 and will continue to do so this year as well. The label is recognized for launching multiple colorways over its iconic silhouettes at regular intervals, and these colorways are often enjoyed by hardcore sneakerheads.

Throughout the entirety of last year, the swoosh label concentrated on its Air Force 1 sneaker model as it marked its 40th anniversary, and now the year 2023 is currently being led by Dunks. The trend that started in late 2022 is continuing in 2023 as multiple makeovers of the front-running Dunk Low silhouette have already been revealed by the swoosh label.

Now, the latest colorway to appear over Dunk Low is dubbed "Sail Cacao Wow," which gives the shoe a chocolatey feel. The pair is slated to be released in women's exclusive sizes. An official release date for the sneakers hasn't been announced yet. However, according to the media outlet Sole Retriever, the pair will be released via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers in Fall 2023.

The upcoming Nike Dunk Low Sail Cacao Wow sneakers will be released in women's exclusive sizes

The upcoming Dunk Low Sail Cacao Wow sneakers will be released in women's exclusive sizes

The swoosh label's veteran and legendary sneaker designer Peter Moore created and introduced the Dunk Low silhouette in the sneaker sphere as a basketball shoe back in 1985. The kicks became instantly famous due to its potential for endless design options and its distinct color-blocking style.

The shoe has had so much potential that even after more than three decades, new and fresh makeovers are being released upon it even today. Describing the influence that Dunk Low has had on the sneaker industry, the official site of Nike says:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

The Dunk Low colorways have been taking over the 2023 swoosh label's catalog, and the latest "Sail Cacao Wow" colorway will be released alongside several other options, including "Clear Jade," "Gorge Green," "The Future is Equal," "Year of the Rabbit," and more.

The latest, "Sail Cacao Wow" comes clad in an earthy brown scheme and instantly reminds Dunkheads of the popular colorway option "Mocha." The silhouette comes clad in a Sail/Cacao Wow/Coconut Milk color scheme. The upper comes constructed out of leather material, with a clean sail accentuated over the base.

The sail leather base is visible upon the middle panels, vamp, and collars, alongside the tongue construct, which contrasts with the cacao wow leather overlays. These overlays can be seen added over the toe boxes, laces, heel tabs, laces, heel counters, and the swoosh logos on both the medial and lateral sides.

The tongue tags are also clad in a brown hue with the "Nike" branding finely stitched in white. The look is finished off with creamy coconut milk midsoles that offer a vintage vibe to the brown cacao wow rubber outsoles.

The swoosh label's Dunk Low Sail Cacao Wow sneakers are rumored to be released via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers exclusively in women's sizes at a retail price of $110.

