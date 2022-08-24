Where to buy Bephies Beauty Supply x Jordan We vs. I collection? Price, release date, and more explored

Michael Jordan's eponymous label is collaborating with the women-led streetwear brand Bephies Beauty Supply for a collection of apparel and footwear, including two makeovers of Air Jordan 7. The duo's collaborative effort advances the Jordan brand's efforts to empower women by focusing on women's offerings.

The We vs. I, Bephies Beauty Supply x Jordan collaboration, celebrates the 30th anniversary of the Air Jordan 7 model. The footwear and apparel collection is slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of BBS and Union on Wednesday, August 25, 2022.

More about the upcoming Bephies Beauty Supply x Jordan We vs. I footwear and apparel collection

Upcoming Bephies Beauty Supply x Jordan We vs. I footwear and apparel collection (Image via Bephies Beauty Supply)

Beth Bephie Gibbs, wife of Union LA founder Chris Gibbs, founded the BBS label in 2020. The label creates streetwear for women with the goal of building and empowering women who identify as LGBTQIA+ or POC.

In an official statement, Beth Bephie Gibbs discusses the collaborative collection as:

"Color is everything to me. so when designing this collection I wanted to tap into my favorite colors and also my Caribbean roots. The mesh is a theme through. From the back of the jacket to side panels of the pants and dress. I also incorporate it into the shoes."

To commemorate the Air Jordan 7 silhouette's 30th anniversary, Beth Bephie Gibbs dressed it in two distinct colours. Tinker Hatfield's original Huarache design has been thoughtfully evolved into these upcoming AJ7 makeovers.

The interior neoprene bootie is made of mesh shroud, which extends up to the ankles and consists of a cuff closed by elastic cord at the end, which is inspired by the original Huarache.

The two sneakers are available in family sizes in sanddrift and teal colorways. The collection's highlight is the Sandrift colorway, which features Turf Orange accents, while the Teal colorways feature Blue and Green accents. The SP court models in the collection feature interior mesh booties that work in tandem with the traditional lacing system to provide a more secure fit.

The shoes also have a protective layer on the outsides that acts as a hiking shell. A Jumpman logo appears on the inner mesh. The Swoosh logo appears on the forefoot. The heels have a Bephie's shop stamp on them, and the Air Huarache TPU heel tabs have "Air Jordan" lettering on them.

The collection includes assorted apparel offerings, such as tracksuits, tees, dresses, shirts, and more, in orange, teal and peach accents.The entire collection includes:

Slip Dress, which can be availed at a retail price of $140. Track JKT, which can be availed at a retail price of $130. Tank and Sleeves, which can be availed at a retail price of $110. Track Pant, which can be availed at a retail price of $120. Scrunchie Tee, which can be availed at a retail price of $100. Hoodie, which can be availed at a retail price of $120 in orange and cream colorways. Tee, which can be availed at a retail price of $55 in teal and cream colorways.

The Bephies Beauty Supply x Jordan collection's teal and sanddrift colorways will be available for $210 in women's sizes beginning Thursday, August 25, 2022 on the official e-commerce sites of BBS and Union. The shoes will also be available in grade school and toddler sizes for $95 and $75, respectively.

Edited by Vinay Agrawal