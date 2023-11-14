Best.Christmas.Ever! on Netflix: Full cast list

Netflix is bringing its audience a new Christmas movie, Best.Christmas.Ever!, which is dropping just in time for the holidays. Directed by Mary Lambert, (A Castle for Christmas), the holiday romance centers around two frenemies, played by Brandy Norwood and Heather Graham, who find themselves stuck together during the festive season.

Will the two longtime frenemies reunited over the holidays in a twist of fate overcome their differences find joy and celebrate the holidays together? Lambert leaves that to the viewers to find out.

Cast list of Best.Christmas.Ever!

Netflix has finally released a plot synopsis for the Christmas movie, which reads as follows:

"Every Christmas Jackie sends a boastful holiday newsletter that makes her old college friend Charlotte feel like a lump of coal. When a twist of fate lands Charlotte and her family on Jackie’s snowy doorstep just days before Christmas, she seizes the opportunity to prove her old friend’s life can’t possibly be that perfect. Starring Heather Graham, Brandy, Jason Biggs and Matt Cedeño."

Netflix is bringing together the cast from American Pie, Boogie Nights, Cinderella, and Pet Sematary for the new Christmas flick. Here is the cast list of Best.Christmas.Ever!

Brandy Norwood as Jackie Jennings

Expand Tweet

Brandy Norwood will be leading the cast of Best.Christmas.Ever! as Jackie, who is extremely enthusiastic about Christmas to the point she sends holiday newsletters to her close friends and family.

Norwood is an African-American singer-songwriter and actress from Mississippi. She is known for her prominent roles in Moesha, Osmosis Jones, and Cinderella. Norwood is known as The Vocal Bible in the world of music and she has released many R&B albums and singles since the 1990s.

Heather Graham as Charlotte Sanders

Expand Tweet

Heather Graham plays an old college friend of Jackie, Charlotte who is not a big fan of her friends' holiday letters which she finds boastful. However, in a classic twist of fate, Charlotte and her husband Rob end up at Jackie’s house for the holidays.

Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Graham was always passionate about acting. She started off her acting career with small roles in movies like Drugstore Cowboy (1989). Her first prominent role was in Midnight Sting (1992) and she rose to fame with titles like Swingers (1996), Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999), and Boogie Nights (1997).

Jason Biggs as Rob

Expand Tweet

Jason Biggs plays Rob, Charlotte’s loving and supportive husband who is a dreamer and likes to see the bright side of things always.

Biggs is an actor and comedian who is a familiar face from the American Pie series where he played the role of Jim Levenstein. He has also starred in the Netflix original series Orange Is the New Black. Biggs' other features include Amateur Night, My Best Friend’s Girl, and Saving Silverman.

Matt Cedeño as Valentino

Expand Tweet

Matt Cedeno plays Jackie’s hunky and romantic husband, Valentino, who is as excited about Christmas as Jackie and is thrilled to host the Sanders family for the holidays.

Cedeño is an American actor and former male fashion model, who is best known for his roles as Brandon Walker on the NBC daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives (1999-2005), and Alejandro Rubio in the comedy-drama Devious Maids (2013-2014). He also plays Vasquez on Syfy comedy horror Z Nation (2015–16) and can be seen in the soap opera Ruthless.

Others starring

Best.Christmas.Ever! also stars Wyatt Hunt as Grant Sanders, Rob and Charlotte's son, Abby Villasmil as Dora, their daughter, and Madison Skye Validum as Jackie and Valentino's daughter, Beatrix.

Watch this space for more updates on Best.Christmas.Ever!