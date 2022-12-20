VH1's new holiday film, titled Fuhgeddabout Christmas, will premiere on the channel on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. The movie tells the story of a workaholic woman who decides to surprise her family with a memorable Christmas.

Here's the official synopsis of the film:

''When an Italian American superstar realizes her family is fed up with her workaholic ways, she gets help from her celebrity friends, Santa and magical elves to give them the best Christmas ever.''

Fuhgeddabout Christmas features reality TV stars Teresa Giudice and Justina Valentine, among many others, in key roles. The movie is also produced by Valentine.

Fuhgeddabout Christmas cast: Nick Cannon stars alongside Teresa Giudice and Justina Valentine

1) Teresa Giudice

Teresa Giudice plays one of the major roles in Fuhgeddabout Christmas. Details about her character are not known at this point, but she does appear in the film's trailer. She looks in terrific form in the trailer, and promises to deliver an impressive performance.

Reality TV fans will recognize Giudice from The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Her other TV credits include Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, Celebrity Apprentice, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, and Teresa Checks in, to name a few. She'd also appeared in an uncredited role in the Al Pacino starrer, Donny Brasco.

2) Justina Valentine

Justina Valentine is also a part of the main cast of Fuhgeddabout Christmas. Details about her character are currently being kept under tight wraps, but fans can expect her to play a key role in the movie. She looks quite impressive in the film's trailer and shares great chemistry with her co-stars.

Justina Valentine is a singer and rapper who's also been a part of several reality shows like The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars, How Far Is Tattoo Far?, Double Shot at Love, and many more.

3) Nick Cannon

Noted TV host, rapper, and actor Nick Cannon will also be seen in the upcoming holiday movie, Fuhgeddabout Christmas. VH1 hasn't shared details about the role he'll be playing in the new movie, but he's believed to be a part of the supporting cast.

Apart from Fuhgeddabout Christmas, Nick Cannon has been a part of several movies over the years, including Berserk, The Killing Room, and Day of the Dead, to name a few. His TV acting credits include Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Up All Night, Taina, and many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the upcoming holiday flick also stars several other actors, including:

Jersey Shore

Vinny Guadagnino

Fetty Wap

Vincent Pastore

D.C. Young Fly

Conceited, Sway

Teresa Giudice shared the official trailer on her Instagram account, and it offers a peek into the lives of the main characters in Fuhgeddabout Christmas. Not many key details about the storyline are revealed in the trailer, but it promises to offer a delightfully entertaining cinematic experience.

The trailer has a fun, lighthearted tone similar in tone to A New Diva's Christmas Carol and All I Didn't Want for Christmas.

Don't forget to catch Fuhgeddabout Christmas on VH1 on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 8 pm ET.

