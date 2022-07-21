Best Foot Forward cast list: Who stars in Apple TV + series based on Paralympic athlete Josh Sundquist's novel?

Matt Fleckenstein's upcoming Apple TV+ show, Best Foot Forward, is set to follow 12-year-old Josh (Logan Marmino) as he goes to middle school for the first time. The intriguing series, based on the novel Just Don’t Fall by Paralympic athlete Josh Sundquist, looks forward to dismantling stereotypes about disability and providing ample entertainment simultaneously.

Best Foot Forward is based on a young boy who lost his left leg to a rare type of cancer known as Ewing’s Sarcoma. After being homeschooled for years, the enthusiastic Josh is ready to step into the bustling world of middle school, trying to make up for all the lost time while not letting his disability shape everything about him.

The series is led by a hoard of talented cast members led by the 12-year-old Logan Marmino. Read on to find out who stars in Apple TV's latest production.

Actors you can look forward to seeing on Best Foot Forward

Logan Marmino as Josh Dubin

Newcomer Logan Marmino plays the protagonist of the series. Being a person with a disability, Marmino said that he shares a lot with the character Josh Dubin. Marmino, too, does not have a leg.

Marmino has not appeared anywhere before. His only work in the entertainment industry was his brief appearance on Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz in 2020. His stint in the trailer looks absolutely stunning, and the little star seems all set to take the world by storm with his portrayal of Josh.

Stephen Schneider as Gary Dubin

Portraying the role of Gary Dubin is the familiar face of Stephen Schneider. The Massachusetts-born actor is best known for his work in Bumblebee (2018). He has worked both as an actor and a writer. He was also the creator of the sketch comedy website thebsquad.com.

His other notable works include Broad City (2014) and You're the Worst (2014).

Peyton Jackson as Kyle

The incredibly talented young Peyton Jackson will play the role of Kyle in Best Foot Forward. Having been active on the circuit since the age of two, Jackson made his big debut with Nobody's Fool. He went on to work for a surprisingly high number of hit shows and films, a remarkable achievement for someone this young.

His other notable works include First Christmas, Respect, The Resident, The Harder They Fall, and American Refugee.

Other cast members of Best Foot Forward

The other cast members of Best Foot Forward include Joy Suprano, Bridget Kallal, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Roger Dale Floyd, Romy Fay, Liam Kyle, Isabella Meneses, Mia Davila, Waverly Corinne Meier, Brian Stepanek, Tristan Riggs, Rizwan Manji, Bella Blanding, and Emma Vivien Garcia.

Josh Sundquist, the author of the book on which the show is based, is also mentioned in the acting credits. Perhaps he could make a special appearance at some point in the series.

When will Best Foot Forward come out?

The upcoming Apple TV+ show will premiere on July 22, 2022, with its first episode. The show is slated to be a ten-episode affair, but fortunately for the viewers, the platform has decided to drop all the episodes at one go. This show might just turn out to be a perfect weekend binge for most viewers.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far