What time will Best Foot Forward air on Apple TV+? Release date, plot, and more about the series

Apple TV's latest series, Best Foot Forward, is ready to premiere on July 22, 2022. The show, which has 10 episodes, will follow an episode-per-week format over the course of the nine weeks following its premiere.

Best Foot Forward will chronicle the story of 12-year-old Josh (Logan Marmino), as he prepares to go to a proper school for the first time. Josh's journey, however, will be different from other middle-schoolers because of one tiny difference: He lost his left limb to a rare type of cancer called Ewing’s Sarcoma. The story is inspired from a book titled Just Don’t Fall by paralympic athlete Josh Sundquist.

The series will follow Josh's day-to-day challenges in the ferocious and fast-paced world of middle school, where he has to overcome his disability and experience new things that he missed out on during his years of homeschooling. Created by iCarly alumni Matt Fleckenstein, Best Foot Forward will try to deal with the sensitive issue of disability while trying to provide ample entertainment.

Read on for more details about the upcoming Apple TV+ show.

Best Foot Forward trailer: Going beyond the realms of disability

The beautifully shot and edited trailer for the upcoming show depicts Josh's enthusiastic first steps into a new life of public schooling. The trailer also emphasizes his staunch resolve to be someone who is not defined by his disability. He is seen telling his friends that he doesn't want to make a big deal about his leg.

In a montage of shots, the trailer shows the youngster enjoying school life and deriving fun from simple things that he missed out on for years. He evidently wants to make the best out of middle school, and participate in every way possible. The synopsis for the show, as released by Apple TV+ Press, reads:

"Based on the book “Just Don’t Fall” by paralympic athlete, author, motivational speaker and comedian Josh Sundquist, the series follows 12-year-old Josh Dubin as he goes from homeschool to public school, eager to experience everything middle school has to offer! But along the way, Josh also faces a brand-new set of challenges, including how to get an entire school of kids to see past his prosthetic leg, and get to know him for who he is."

It is not clear if the series will follow the exact same path as the book, but the protagonists seem to share a similar illness and a similar personality. The main character is played by debutant Logan Marmino.

Marmino, who suffered from amniotic band syndrome and was born without his left leg, has said how he relates to the character and hopes that people will see him for who he is beyond his disability.

Other major cast members in Best Foot Foward include Stephen Schneider, Joy Suprano, Peyton Jackson, Bridget Kallal, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, and Roger Dale Floyd. Other cast members include Fay, Liam Kyle, Isabella Meneses, Bella Blanding, Aariq Manji, Skylar Morgan Jones, Josh Sundquist, Janice LeAnn Brown and Nico David.

Best Foot Forward will drop its first episode on Friday, July 22, 2022. The series is slated to have ten episodes in total. Unfortunately, viewers will have to wait for one week before every episode as Apple TV+ plans to drop one episode every Friday for the next ten weeks. Stay tuned for more updates.

