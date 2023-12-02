The 26-year-old iconic fashion brand Maison Mihara Yasuhiro, founded by the quintessential Japanese designer, Mihara Yasuhiro, has made its mark in the footwear industry due to its array of distinctly styled shoes that come in distressed and deconstructed designs. The brand's products have amassed an impressive following among people who have a taste for bold and eccentric designs.

The eponymous brand's groundbreaking collaborations with some of the industry's finest designers and brands, including Puma, Fila, BED J.W Ford, and many others, have sealed its stance as one of the footwear brands to look out for in the coming years.

The Japanese brand boasts an array of impressive silhouettes like the Hank OG sole leather sneakers, Wayne low-top trainers, and a lineup of others, showcasing its dedication to creating unconventional yet fashionable footwear. Below is a carefully curated list of the five best Maison Mihara Yasuhiro shoes of all time.

Best Maison Mihara Yasuhiro sneakers ever released

1. Hank OG sole leather sneakers

The Hank OG sole leather sneakers (Image via Maison Mihara Yasuhiro)

These sleek low-top sneakers are dressed in a predominant black hue, accented by the white detailings that run from the toe bumper to the sole of the footwear. This detail gives it a versatile and timeless appeal.

The dichromatic upper is also contrasted by the crisp white laces, likewise, the chunky outsole ensures adjustable fit and stability.

These kicks are priced at $977 on Farfetch online store.

2. Wayne low-top sneakers

The Wayne low-top sneakers (Image via Maison Mihara Yasuhiro)

These stylish kicks are a testament to the brand's unwavering dedication to releasing quality and fashion-forward shoes. These sneakers feature an interesting colorway of green and white hues, with perforated detailings visible on the toebox, giving a chic look. The brand's details can also be seen on the heel tab, tongue, and insole, promoting brand recognition.

The icing on the cake is the exaggerated durable rubber outsole that ensures excellent traction and complements the sneakers' overall color scheme.

These aesthetically pleasing shoes sell for $1,228 on Farfetch online store.

3. The Blakey leather sneakers

The Blakey leather sneakers (Image via Maison Mihara Yasuhiro)

These sneakers come in a distressed silhouette, commemorating the brand's rich heritage of creating eccentric kicks.

These retro-inspired shoes feature an upper crafted from premium leather in a blue hue, contrasted by white highlights visible on the laces, toecap, heel tab, and stylish sole.

The minimalistic design of the kicks is maintained with the subtle branding detailing on the heel tab and tongue. At the same time, the brand's artisanal skills are displayed on the handcrafted sole, promoting the distorted appeal of the sneakers.

This statement piece sells for $1,290 on Farfetch online store.

4. The George paneled suede sneakers

The George paneled suede sneakers (Image via Farfetch)

The seamless blend of calf suede and breathable mesh materials makes these shoes one of the brand's most iconic creations. The brand's tasteful color palette is seen with the unique color scheme of ash grey, taupe grey, camel yellow, and white hues, which give off old-school vibes.

A standout feature of these '90s-inspired kicks is the chunky outsole, which features an unfinished and distressed design, giving classic "Ugly" shoes.

In completing the vintage look of the sneakers, the greyish-colored laces are incorporated, effortlessly blending with the dull colorway of the upper.

These shoes are priced at $1,256 on Farfetch online store.

5. The Peterson Original logo-patch sneakers

The Peterson Original logo-patch sneakers (Image via Farfetch)

These low-cut pumps are dressed in a neon-purple-colored leather fabric constructed at the upper, with overlayed stitches, adding an artistic flair to the overall look of the sneakers. The brilliant white accents are seen on the toe bumper, the chunky outsole, and the laces, colorfully contrasting the purple upper, creating visual interest. Additionally, the brand's details are embellished on the insole and outsole.

These sleek kicks are priced at $1,362 on the Farfetch online store.

Maison Mihara Yasuhiro relentlessly delivers outstanding designs seamlessly blended with comfort. Shop these wardrobe staples that are sure to elevate your style.