"Best pair yet": Jordan Tatum 1 "Blueprint" sneakers wins the internet

Jayson Tatum has had a history of commercial success with sneaker releases that feature eye-catching color combinations. Jayson Tatum, fresh off scoring 55 points in an NBA All-Star Game record-setting performance, has teamed up with Jordan Brand to release his first signature silhouette, and he's bringing some unique colorways to the court.

Jordan Tatum 1 "Blueprint" PE is the new model that Jayson Tatum has launched, and fans are going crazy over the first look at the sneaker. Jayson Tatum wore this sneaker during his most recent game, which was played against the Brooklyn Nets.

Looking at fans' comments on social media platforms, it seems like the new pairs of JT 1 are going to be in high demand. Here’s what a fan, @cardarius.clay commented on an Instagram post:

"Best pair yet"

Fans react to Jordan Tatum's 1 "Blueprint" sneakers

Fans react to Jordan Tatum's 1 "Blueprint" shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Over the past few years, Jayson Tatum has released a wide range of sneakers colorways that have won the hearts of fans. For example - Air Jordan 34 "Jayson Tatum PE" in a white, green, and black colorway, Air Jordan 12 "Gym Red" that features a red suede upper with white and black accents, and many others.

Now that fans have had their first look at Jordan Tatum's 1 "Blueprint" shoes in a blue, white, and black colorway, their hearts have been won and expectations met.

Many fans have flooded social media platforms with their support and positive comments. @sneakerpimpsllc, a sneakerhead commented on Instagram:

"This blueprint concept is dope definitely need to see something similar to this on some SBs or dunks"

@a.dreamers.sole commented:

"Nah this one I repeat this is the one 🔥"

And there are more. Fans are loving it and now they want these pairs in black and green. Jordan Tatum has once again demonstrated the superiority of his sneaker colorway releases by exceeding fans' expectations.

More on Jordan Tatum 1 "Blueprint" shoes

Kelsey Amy, the exclusive designer of the Jordan Brand player team, and her team used an architectural approach to creating this latest basketball shoe.

A bold blue hue covers the entire shoe, alluding to the blueprint theme, and the uppers have been reworked to feature graph-inspired designs and dimensional lines atop the "JT" emblems on the medial side and the Jumpman insignia on the lateral heel.

There has yet to be an official announcement regarding the public release of these basketball shoes. However, it is expected that when they are released, sneakerheads will be ecstatic.

