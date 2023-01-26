7 best Air Jordan Colorways of all time

People who have followed the history of Air Jordan shoes will know that, in comparison to other sneakers, Jordans have been extremely popular for a number of years. Adidas and Nike products are no longer the only brands that people prefer. Due to their uniqueness and genuine build, Air Jordans have become the new must-have sneakers.

Air Jordan shoes are of top-notch quality and are an extremely popular brand which continue to have consumer demand till date. They also offer superior comfort and foot support compared to other shoes on the market and are generally high-quality shoes.

Moreover, NBA icon Michael Jordan's collaboration with Nike to create these sneakers created massive hype for sneakerheads to invest in these kicks' rotation. Additionally, the basic construction system of the Air Jordans makes them even more desirable amongst sneakerheads.

Ever since the first Jordan was introduced, many Jordan silhouettes have made it to the list of the best Jordan sneakers of all time. Below are a few of them:

The Air Jordan 1 Chicago and Six Other Best Air Jordan Colourways of All Time

1) Air Jordan 11 Concord

With this most-recognizable pair of Jordan XIs, Michael Jordan hopped onto the basketball court and into sneaker history back in 1995. The never-before-seen silhouette, with its patent leather upper and translucent sole, was revolutionary at the time. Because of the number 45 on the heel, the Concord XI is still regarded as one of the best Jordan shoes ever, more than 30 years after its release.

The iconic sneakers, released in 1995 and are available at varying prices at select re-selling sites along with the official Nike site.

2) Air Jordan 3 Black Cement

Refresh PGH @RefreshPGH Size 13 'Black Cement' Air Jordan 3 OG (2018)

The infamous Jordan 3 Retro OG introduced a new era for the company back in 2018. Since its redesign in 2001, Black Cement had not previously featured the original "Nike Air" branding. Every pair of these enduring sneakers, which featured an elephant print and were released to commemorate His Airness' 55th birthday, contains a special memento. It is one of the most attractive Jordans money can buy, without a doubt.

The Jordan 3 black cement retails for $200 at the official Nike site and other retail sites.

3) Air Jordan 1 Retro High Pine Green

SNS @sneakersnstuff Sign-ups are now open for the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG 'Pine Green' in the SNS app

The Pine Green Retro high tops, which add to the "Black Toe" lineup, aren't just among the best Jordan shoes ever created; they're likely the only ones Celtics supporters will wear. Air Jordan 1 Retro High's upper is made of white tumbled leather. The design is complete with a pine green outsole, a sail midsole, and a black leather swoosh.

Jordan 1 Retro High Pine Green retails at select retailers and the official Nike site for varying prices.

4) Air Jordan 4 Retro Black Cat

This version of the iconic Jordan 4 is colored in Black and Light Graphite, which brings to mind Michael Jordan's well-known moniker "Black Cat." Jordan 13 further developed this theme; it has an entirely black upper with faint gray accents on the Jumpman Flight tongue tags. Sneaker Shopping host Joe La Puma considers this his favorite Jordan of all time.

The Jordan 4 Retro Black Cat retails at select retail and re-seller sites for varying prices.

5) Air Jordan 1 Retro Royal

The Royal Blue Jordans are legendary in the basketball world as 'Mike's favorite Jordan colorway.' Regardless of the fact that Jordan never used this vintage colourway on the court, the 1985 photo of MJ wearing the shoes by Chuck Kohn immediately went viral. The blue Jordans have been re-released three more times since 1985, solidifying their place among the greatest Jordan shoes ever made.

Jordan 1 Retro Royal retails for varying prices on official Nike retail sites and other retailers.

6) Air Jordan 3 Retro Knicks

NIKE AIR JORDAN 3 RETRO

"KNICKS"

"KNICKS" NIKE AIR JORDAN 3 RETRO "KNICKS" https://t.co/wtMha0WY8I

The Jordan 3 Knicks Retro shoes honor MJ's longtime foe and are another throwback beast. It was challenging to constantly compete with Patrick Ewing and the New York Knicks to win the Eastern Conference Title, but as we know, MJ was not your average basketball player. The "Knicks Rivals" retro maintains the integrity of the original design thanks to its white tumbled leather upper, elephant print on the heel and toe cap, and a clearly visible Nike Air unit.

The Nike Jordan 3 Retro Knicks retail for varying prices on the official Nike retail site and other retailers.

7) Air Jordan 1 Retro High Rust Pink

Solely Sneakers @SolelySneakers Thoughts on the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG NRG 'Rust Pink'?

Earlier in 2017, the Jordan 1 Retro High Rust Pink became available, adding a coral shade known as "Rust Pink" to the two-tone color block present on other vintage AJ1 silhouettes. The midsole is white, and the paneling is black with a high-price tumbled leather construction. For good reason, these Jordan retros have risen to the top of the most costly sneakers list.

Jordan 1 Retro High Rust Pink retails for varying prices at select retail sites and other retailers.

A sneakerhead can never get enough of the Jordans, and many Jordan models have turned into every sneakerheads' favorite over the years. However, these seven Jordan sneakers stand out for all the right reasons. So let us know in the comment section which Jordan sneakers out of these seven stellar sneakers you liked the most.

