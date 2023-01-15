4 best upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro colorways of 2023

Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned sportswear label, Jordan, can be recognized for giving one of the most iconic sneaker lineages to the sneakerheads. The duo has worked together to reach new heights in the footwear industry and capture a presence in the pop-culture world.

The amalgamation of the sneaker and basketball world with the fashion and streetwear world can be linked back to the time when Michael Jordan signed a lifetime deal with the swoosh label. By doing so, the two companies permanently altered the history of both the sneaker and basketball sphere.

Now, as the label slowly approaches its 40th anniversary, they are giving a small treat to all the OG hardcore sneakerheads by releasing iconic retro colorways over the fan-favorite Air Jordan 1 silhouette.

After previously unveiling the Summer/Spring 2023 Air Jordan Collection, which featured 16 colorways of all the silhouettes from the signature line, the label has continued to provide many honorable makeovers upon its sought-after Air Jordan 1 sneaker model. Nike is now trying to capitalize on both Y2K and the retro trend by giving a sneak peek into its upcoming 2023 catalog.

Ahead, we have mentioned the four best retro Air Jordan 1 sneakers, which must be seen by the OG sneakerheads.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Top 4 retro Nike Air Jordan 1 sneaker colorways that must be seen by the OG sneakerheads

1) Air Jordan 1 Low "Concord" sneakers

Air Jordan 1 Low "Concord" sneakers (Image via Nike)

The Air Jordan 1 Low "Concord" is the newest makeover to appear over the AJ1 Low model. The color scheme is inspired by the 1995-released Air Jordan 11 OG "Concord" sneakers, which is an all-time favorite. Speaking about the same, the official website of Jordan says:

"This low-top AJ1 remakes a classic with new colors and textures, giving you a fresh look with a familiar feel. Premium materials and accents give modern expression to an all-time favorite."

The pair is slated to be released via Nike on January 17, 2023, for $120.

2) Air Jordan 1 Mid "Space Jam" sneakers

JustFreshKicks @JustFreshKicks Official Look at a new upcoming Air Jordan 1 Mid “Space Jam” 🧊 Official Look at a new upcoming Air Jordan 1 Mid “Space Jam” 🧊 https://t.co/xWQLgWnRa2

The newly revealed Air Jordan 1 Mid "Space Jam" colorway is inspired by the 2016-release AJ11 "Space Jam" sneakers. The pair is also releasing in honor of the Joe Pytka-directed movie called Space Jam, which features Michael Jordan's playstyle.

The 2016-launched Air Jordan 11 "Space Jam" gained a lot of traction and became famous for its cool and icy look. The sneakers are currently valued at $500 or more on reseller sites such as Stock X.

The latest Air Jordan 1 Mid "Space Jam" sneakers are rumored to be released via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers on February 11, 2023 for $135.

3) Women's Air Jordan 1 "Game Royal and Varsity Maize"

Women's Air Jordan 1 "Game Royal and Varsity Maize" (Image via Nike)

As part of the Spring/Summer 2023 Air Jordan retro collection, Nike unveiled the AJ1 "Game Royal and Varsity Maize" sneakers on December 22, 2022. The colorway is a women's exclusive sneaker and is a nod to Michael Jordan's high school, Laney High School, in Wilmington, NC.

The Air Jordan 1 High "Game Royal and Varsity Maize" applies a retro color blocking scheme and comes clad in MJ's high school basketball team's colors. The sneakers, dubbed "Laney," will be released via SNKRS on February 17, 2023, for $180.

4) Air Jordan 1 Retro High "Celtics"

The swoosh label recently unveiled the ever-popular "Celtics" makeover upon its Air Jordan 1 High silhouette. The latest makeover is inspired by the silhouette worn by Michael Jordan, which was released in 2009 as a part of the "Defining Moments Pack."

The sneakers are a nod to Michael Jordan's amazing gameplay against the Boston Celtics in the 1986 NBA playoffs. The Air Jordan 1 Retro High "Celtics" applies the same color blocking as OG Chicago and replaces the red with green. The pair will be released via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers on April 15, 2023, for $180.

Apart from the aforementioned four silhouettes, the swoosh label is planning to release multiple retro colorways throughout 2023, which are also applied over other signature silhouettes including Air Jordan 2, AJ 3, and so on.

