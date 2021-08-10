Bethany Martin's leaked snapchat video in which she steals a necklace from a corpse leaves the internet enraged 

On July 26, two teenage girls, Bethany Martin and her friend, found the body of a deceased man in a ditch and proceeded to share a Snapchat video of themselves stealing the jewelry off the then 25-year-old as it complemented one of their styles. The incident took place in Southwest Bexar County, Texas.
Bethany Martin, 17, and her 16-year-old friend, who remains unnamed, stole the man’s pendant necklace as he lay in a ditch. Martin removed the necklace from Marcus Adams’ neck and tossed the chain into the grass before giving the pendant to her friend.
The video of the disturbing crime was circulated online. The Bexar County police department was alerted of the felony and the juveniles were reportedly arrested and charged with “felony theft from a human corpse or grave.”
The 16-year-old told deputies that she stole the pendant for herself because it “matched her style.”
The pendant has now been returned to the family of the deceased and Bethany Martin’s bond of $2000 was set allowing her to be released from jail.
Sheriff Javier Salazar told KENS 5:
“If it weren’t on video? I wouldn’t believe that it happened. It was disturbing because they’re laughing. ‘I can’t believe you’re doing this,’ or words to that effect, treating it as a joke.”
The disturbing video was unfortunately viewed by a family member of the deceased as well, Sherrif Salazar mentioned.
The father of the deceased, Marcus Adams Sr. told KENS 5:
"It's bad enough to steal from the living. But to steal from the dead? He's helpless. He's no longer here. He couldn't fight back."
The family expressed their wish for the girl to be held fully accountable to the extent of the law. They have also set up a GoFundMe to assist them with the funeral costs of Marcus Adams, who lost his life to suicide.