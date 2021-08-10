Bethany Martin's leaked snapchat video in which she steals a necklace from a corpse leaves the internet enraged 

On July 26, two teenage girls, Bethany Martin and her friend, found the body of a deceased man in a ditch and proceeded to share a Snapchat video of themselves stealing the jewelry off the then 25-year-old as it complemented one of their styles. The incident took place in Southwest Bexar County, Texas.

Bethany Martin, 17, and her 16-year-old friend, who remains unnamed, stole the man’s pendant necklace as he lay in a ditch. Martin removed the necklace from Marcus Adams’ neck and tossed the chain into the grass before giving the pendant to her friend.

The video of the disturbing crime was circulated online. The Bexar County police department was alerted of the felony and the juveniles were reportedly arrested and charged with “felony theft from a human corpse or grave.”

The 16-year-old told deputies that she stole the pendant for herself because it “matched her style.”

The pendant has now been returned to the family of the deceased and Bethany Martin’s bond of $2000 was set allowing her to be released from jail.

Internet reacts to Bethany Martin stealing a pendant from a dead man

People took to Twitter to express their rage after news regarding Bethany Martin’s robbery went viral online.

So I just seen that Bethany Martin video and I am sick to my stomach. Holy fuck. — extravagant. 🇬🇩🇦🇴🇨🇩 (@ChellyCeee) August 9, 2021

RIP Marcus Adams and my deepest condolences to his family. I really hope for the worst possible sentence for Bethany Martin 🙏🏼 — Nyleisha 🌙 (@browneyednye) August 9, 2021

Yo that Bethany Martin chick is a sickkkkkkk fuck… and that video need to be takin down — ChefBoyarDimarco😶‍🌫️ (@BlowOsdodgeHoes) August 4, 2021

i just saw that Bethany Martin video and all i have to say is, those bitches need to go to psych cuz WHY THE FUCK you're so close to a corpse like that and then proceed to STEAL he's chain, record it, post it and giggle about it... — sari?? (@_svriil) August 10, 2021

that bethany martin bitch is fucking evil how do u just do that — puck🇮🇪🇵🇸 (@puck_evans) August 3, 2021

Bethany Martin should be in jail for the rest of her life no don't ask me for the video and don't watch the video if anything donate to the funeral arrangements for Marcus Adams. — Eduardo Con Dulce 2.0 🐝🇲🇽 (@E1JZ1997) August 9, 2021

that bethany martin video is so fucked up and sad what is wrong with people — 𝕔𝕦𝕞 ↻/♡ (@GothCunt) August 9, 2021

I came across the Bethany Martin video on here and even if you’re curious, please don’t go looking for it if you have a compassionate heart because

1) his body and the nature of his death are clear, and

2) I wanna absolutely beat the ever living fuck out of both those girls. — You’re a Stone Fox (@LaGothBimbo) August 9, 2021

Just heard about the girl Bethany Martin who literally stole a chain from a deceased man's body. Like how can someone be so disgusting?? Vile and beyond disrespectful I'm glad she got charged. — ᴄʟᴏᴠᴇʀ (@pls_fcukoff) August 9, 2021

Nobody:

Nobody at all:



Bethany Martin and her friend: pic.twitter.com/vN2Uw9JArz — Ace K 🖤♟🧊 (@_DamnThatsAce) August 10, 2021

Sheriff Javier Salazar told KENS 5:

“If it weren’t on video? I wouldn’t believe that it happened. It was disturbing because they’re laughing. ‘I can’t believe you’re doing this,’ or words to that effect, treating it as a joke.”

The disturbing video was unfortunately viewed by a family member of the deceased as well, Sherrif Salazar mentioned.

The father of the deceased, Marcus Adams Sr. told KENS 5:

"It's bad enough to steal from the living. But to steal from the dead? He's helpless. He's no longer here. He couldn't fight back."

The family expressed their wish for the girl to be held fully accountable to the extent of the law. They have also set up a GoFundMe to assist them with the funeral costs of Marcus Adams, who lost his life to suicide.

