“Better action here than in the octagon”: Internet reacts as video of a huge brawl at the UFC Fight Night in Mexico City goes viral

UFC Fight Night 237 took place in Mexico City on Saturday, February 24. While there were no knockouts in the octagon, there were, at least, two solid ones outside of it. A huge fight erupted between fans at the Arena CDMX during the main card opener bout between Manuel Torres and Chris Duncan, which was won by Torres.

Security failed to intervene during the moshpit-like brawl, which went on for quite a while and saw one fan knockout two others. At the post-fight press conference, UFC President Dana White called it one of the "craziest things" that he'd ever seen. Social media users were thoroughly entertained by the brawl and deemed it to be better than the actual one happening in the octagon. One X user exclaimed:

Netizens were more entertained by the fight happening outside the octagon (Image via X/@SpinninBackfist)

Social media users hilariously request UFC to offer a deal to a crowd-brawler

Mexico City's UFC Fight Night 237 was a memorable affair for many of the fans in attendance, and it's not because of it being a stellar show. According to multiple videos posted by attendees, a massive fight broke out between a few fans, which led some fans to get injured and even knocked out.

One of the videos posted by Mikey Thompson of Fighting Lab on X showcased a large crowd of around 10 people brawling with one another, almost forming a mosh pit, as a few others tried desperately to tear them apart. The rest of the crowd stood there, astounded, with their phones up, recording the whole thing.

At one point in the fight, a man sporting a black shirt could be seen knocking out a guy with tattered clothes with a stiff right and left-hand combination. Once another person, who was fighting a different group of people simply looked at him, the black shirt guy immediately knocked him out cold, too, with that trademark left hand, stunning the whole crowd.

According to Nolan King from MMA Junkie, the fight occurred right before the results of the night's main card opener were announced. Nolan reported that Torres, the winner through a rear-naked choke submission, even tried to calm down the fight using the mic.

For a lot of social media users, the crowd fight was more entertaining than what happened in the octagon. Some netizens hilariously wanted the UFC to pay the infamous black shirt guy and even give him a legit UFC deal. One user claimed that his two knockouts should earn him the Performance of the Night award. Here are a few reactions to Spinnin Backfist's re-tweet of Mikey Thompson's tweet:

UFC president Dana White was also left stunned by the crowd fight. During the post-fight press conference, when asked by a journalist about the fight in the crowd not looking good for his company, Dana just shrugged and stated that it "literally never happens" but happened in Mexico City. He continued:

"The crazy thing about that fight, when that fight broke out I felt like it kept going forever, so I ran over there and I was watching it. Nobody stopped it. I mean, I was waiting for security to come in. They just let 'em go until it was over. That's one of the craziest things I've ever seen."

He added:

"I don't think it's a bad look for the UFC. It happened and you know...that was the end of that."

Dana, once again, in complete disbelief talked about how there was no security breaking up the fight. He said that he's never seen any "s**t like that" in his life.