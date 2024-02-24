WATCH: Machete fight outside London Underground station in Stockwell goes viral, sparking outrage

A brawl that happened in South West London, Stockwell, near the Underground Station on February 23, 2024, has grabbed the attention of netizens online. The fight involved three men with machetes in their hands wearing black outfits, as per BNN Breaking.

The fight was recorded on video by the passengers on a bus passing by outside the Stockwell tube station. Police officers immediately responded to the incident, and a 16-year-old has been arrested until now, who was also injured in the brawl.

As per reports, there were a total of three men involved in the fight, and two of them were reportedly spotted in masks. My London noted that the other individual was wearing a turquoise top and light grey trousers, and he allegedly ran towards a fish and chip shop to hide after being chased by the other two.

An investigation has been launched to find more details and capture the rest of the culprits.

Stockwell machete fight video leads to a lineup of reactions on social media platforms

The video of the Stockwell machete fight is currently trending on social media, and the Metropolitan Police Department has sealed off the surrounding areas near the brawl.

While the brawl video went viral, social media platforms were flooded with reactions from people who questioned the reason behind such incidents. Others also requested the authorities to take strict action against the culprits.

As mentioned earlier, the brawl happened outside the Stockwell Underground Station. While one of the men ran to hide inside a shop, the other two men tried to open the shop's main door, and they fled the spot in the end.

Daily Mail reported that the bus passengers from where the video was recorded were reportedly heard screaming. On the other hand, the identity of the 16-year-old who has been arrested is yet to be made official. The boy was reportedly injured in the head.

Police department's response to the incident

Detective Chief Inspector Adam Senton shared a statement on the incident, describing it as "shocking and disturbing." Senton added that it was an "alarming and distressing" situation for the people present near the place. He further stated:

"Police officers were on scene within three minutes and quickly made an arrest. I would like to reassure the community that an investigation is underway and enquiries are ongoing."

Senton additionally requested help from eyewitnesses who saw everything and told them to get in touch by calling 101 or reaching out to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800555111. Further updates on the investigation are currently awaited.