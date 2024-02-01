Better Call Saul actor Bob Odenkirk questions connection to King Charles III, says ‘That is crazy’: All details explored

Bob Odenkirk, renowned for his iconic roles in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, recently discovered a surprising connection to royalty on the PBS show Finding Your Roots. Ancestry experts on the show claimed that his fifth great-grandfather, Friedrich Carl Steinholz, had ties to European royalty through wedlock.

The actor, known for his quick wit and humor, expressed shock upon learning that he is the 11th cousin of the current British monarch, King Charles III. He said to host Henry Louis Gates Jr.,

“That is crazy.”

Bob Odenkirk's royal roots and his take on the connection

The Finding Your Roots episode revealed Odenkirk's connection to King Charles III and explored his family history. Odenkirk's fifth great-grandfather, Friedrich Carl Steinholz, was born in Plön, Germany, in 1755.

The actor was further informed by the PBS show’s host, Harvard professor Henry Louis Gates Jr., that Steinholz was born out of wedlock to Maria Catharina Bein and the Duke of Plön, who is a member of the European royal line by intermarriage.

While processing the newfound connection to King Charles III, Bob Odenkirk openly contemplated the juxtaposition of monarchy and democracy. Emphasizing his American identity, the actor said,

“I’m an American. I’m not a monarchist. I don’t believe in, uh, that,”

He then continued,

“You know, I feel like it’s a little twisted. I understand why society built itself around monarchs and leaders, and they passed them down through generations. I understand that goes through every society, every civilization. But I think that we’ve gotten to a better place with democracy, and we should keep going down that road.”

More about the actor

Bob Odenkirk was born in Berwyn, Illinois, and raised in Naperville. He is the second oldest of seven siblings born to Walter Henry Odenkirk and Barbara Mary Odenkirk. His parents' divorce, partly because of his father's alcoholism, influenced Odenkirk's decision to avoid alcohol as much as possible.

He is most widely recognized for portraying Saul Goodman in Breaking Bad (2008–2013) and its spin-off Better Call Saul (2015–2022). For his role in the latter, he received six Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. Additionally, as a producer on Better Call Saul since its inception, he garnered six nominations for Outstanding Drama Series.

His career extends beyond television, notably with the HBO sketch comedy series Mr. Show with Bob and David (1995–1998), which he co-created and co-starred in alongside David Cross. He also delved into feature directing, with credits including Melvin Goes to Dinner (2003), Let's Go to Prison (2006), and The Brothers Solomon (2007).

Bob Odenkirk's talents also encompass writing, evident in his contributions to shows like Saturday Night Live (1987–1991), The Ben Stiller Show (1992), and Late Night with Conan O'Brien (1993–1994).

His success in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul catapulted him into high-profile projects such as Nebraska (2013), the first season of Fargo (2014), Steven Spielberg's The Post (2017), Pixar's Incredibles 2 (2018), Little Women (2019), and the action film Nobody (2021), where he served as both lead actor and producer.

In recognition of his contributions to the entertainment industry, Bob Odenkirk received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on 18 April 2022, coinciding with the premiere of the final season of Better Call Saul. His star is adjacent to his Breaking Bad co-star, Bryan Cranston.