When will Better Call Saul season 6 arrive on Netflix? 

After the AMC drama concluded last year, Better Call Saul season 6 is now returning on Netflix on April 18, 2023.

Better Call Saul is a spinoff of another AMC masterpiece, Breaking Bad, where the character Saul Goodman served as Jessie Pinkman and Walter White's crooked attorney. He was well known for using unorthodox and shady methods to win cases, but the way he did this was clever, intricate, and impressive.

Saul Goodman was played by American actor, comedian, and filmmaker Bob Odenkirk, for which he was widely praised and also received several nominations and honors from prestigious institutions.

Better Call Saul season 6 will be available to stream from April on Netflix in the United States and Canada

All previous seasons of the show had been available to stream on Netflix shortly before the new season was due to air. However, things were different with season 6 of Better Call Saul. Since it is the last season of the show, licensing it has been harder than the previous seasons. Thankfully, according to What’s on Netflix, the streamer will release all of season 6 on Netflix US and Canada on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

Currently starring on AMC's Lucky Hank as the titular character, Bob Odenkirk spoke fondly about his character, Jimmy McGill, on Better Call Saul for more than a decade. The actor said how he was thankful to showrunner Peter Gould and creator Vince Gilligan for giving him the opportunity and said that he will never forget his experience. He said:

"I wanted more time to wallow, and I’m going to wallow for the next ten years or more...I know that was probably the role of my lifetime, and that’s a wonderful thing to have had. Some people don’t get that. I will be wallowing the rest of my life.”

What is Better Call Saul about?

Created by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, Better Call Saul serves as both a prequel and sequel to Breaking Bad. It mainly follows the journey of Jimmy McGillan earnest lawyer and former con artist who becomes the egocentric criminal-defense attorney, Saul Goodman.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"The trials and tribulations of criminal lawyer Jimmy McGill in the years leading up to his fateful run-in with Walter White and Jesse Pinkman."

Alongside Bob Odenkirk, the AMC drama stars Jonathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut, Rhea Seehorn as Kim Wexler, Patrick Fabian as Howard Hamlin, Michael Mando as Nacho Varga, Michael McKean as Chuck McGill, Giancarlo Esposito as Gus Fring and Tony Dalton as Lalo Salamanca.

Better Call Saul season 6 will be available to stream on Netflix from April 18, 2023 onwards.

