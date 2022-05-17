Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 6 review - Turns out Gus Fring is a pretty mean director too!

Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 6 is directed by a very talented gentleman named Giancarlo Esposito, whom you may know for many things. Not only is his character one of the most reviled drug lords in the Breaking Bad universe, but he is also the owner of a respectable fried chicken franchise.

Giancarlo Esposito @quiethandfilms I could not be more excited to share tonight’s episode of this outstanding show! It was an honor to be invited to this masterful family of filmmakers! I could not have been more inspired! I could not be more excited to share tonight’s episode of this outstanding show! It was an honor to be invited to this masterful family of filmmakers! I could not have been more inspired! https://t.co/PyDALSjDz1

But in Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 6, he assumes a new role: the director's hat! The episode is a deep dive into the origins of Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) and her current motivations. What does an able and reputable lawyer see in Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk)? Well, the opening moments prove that there may have been a little bit of Jimmy McGill in her mother, who was a con artist as well!

This episode centers around her internal struggles. On one hand, Clifford Main (Ed Begley Jr.) presents a dream opportunity to Wexler - The Jackson Mercer Foundation, a non-profit group that is aligned with her objectives.

On the other, she and Goodman have been plotting something to take down Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian). The luncheon coincides with D-Day, presumably the occasion when all of the pieces will come together.

In the final moments of the episode, we see how Wexler is at the crossroads. The decision she makes speaks volumes about the kind of person she has become. But that's not all we see on this week's show.

Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 6 - The heartbreaking story of one Howard Hamlin

One would assume that an accomplished, suave lawyer like Hamlin is living the dream life. But in the opening moments, it is established that this is untrue.

As much as Hamlin is trying to make his marriage work, his wife doesn't seem to be quite on the same page. When Hamlin mentions that things between him and Goodman are not good, man...it does seem like his wife becomes even more exasperated, if such is possible.

Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 6 leaves you with far more questions than answers. The word 'slow burn' gets thrown around a lot in relation to this show, and it is appropriate in this case. The build is glacial, but most fans of the franchise have faith in the showrunners. The eventual reward is likely to be worth it.

