Better Nate Than Ever takeaway: A visually astounding musical

Better Nate Than Ever, the highly anticipated comedy-drama musical has finally premiered this April 1, 2022, exclusively on the popular streaming service Disney+. Directed and written by Tim Federle, the movie chronicles the story of a 13-year-old boy named Nate Foster, chasing his truest dream of becoming a Broadway star.

Since the movie made its debut, it has been getting a lot of positive responses from critics and viewers alike.

Gleaned from the 2013 novel Better Nate Than Ever written by the movie's director Tim Federle, it has certainly succeeded in charming the audience with its inspiring storyline, bold and vibrant colors, outstanding music, praiseworthy acting, and most importantly, jaw-dropping visuals.

Major takeaways of Better Nate Than Ever

Stunning visual highlights

Throughout the entire movie, there are many visual highlights. The editor of the movie, Katie McQuerrey, along with the director, Tim Federle, have shown great craftmanship while depicting the soulful story on screen. The riot of colorful hues and artistic sense of brightness and vibrancy made the movie visually stunning.

The flexibility of the pictures was also something that made the visual effects of the movie stand out. Several quick cuts and whip pans throughout the movie helped in conveying the viewpoint of the lively 13-year-old protagonist in the musical dramedy.

No doubt the makers of the musical Better Nate Than Ever have extremely clear ideas and skills for mining the highly out-of-the-scenes comedic timing. The transition between different sequences where the characters get from one point to another, for instance, getting to school, or the city of New York or the Natural History Museum, is definitely the visual highlight of the movie.

Alluring dream sequences

A thoughtful visual dexterity can also be witnessed throughout the movie Better Nate Than Ever. The cinematographer of the movie, Declan Quinn, and his saturated cinematography is quite notable and displays praiseworthy depth.

Some of the most visually outstanding scenes are Nate’s epic dream sequences, which are highly inspired by Guys and Dolls. They are quite amazingly polished and pristine.

In protagonist Nate's first audition scene, the camerawork that was handheld adds to the urgency very much needed in that particular scene. It speaks to the immense pressure he was feeling at the time.

Adding to that, the positioning of the camera and framing of the scene, particularly when Nate starts to feel intimidated, esthetically amplifies the subtext as well.

It is safe to say that this movie is quite remarkable as it gives hope to those who have been struggling with self-confidence and self-acceptance.

