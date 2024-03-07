“Biden would have fallen over”: Internet reacts to Donald Trump dancing at Lara Trump’s puppy auction at Mar-a-Lago

Donald Trump, the American politician and businessman, recently went viral for dancing at a puppy auction hosted by his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump. He was seen performing his signature moves to a small, delighted audience that cheered him on.

The MAGA leader walked onto the runway at his Mar-a-Lago home on March 5, 2024, as shown in the viral video from the event. The clip captured him doing a quick dance before greeting one of the hosts, as per Sky News.

Netizens were quick to compare Trump with the current United States President, Joe Biden, who is 81 years old. The event was, however, heavily criticized by social media users as Lara Trump auctioned off dogs to rich people, as per The Sun.

Internet reacts to the ex-president’s dance moves at Mar-a-Lago puppy auction

Donald Trump attended Lara Trump's puppy auction event over the weekend that was held at his Mar-a-Lago property, the National Historic Landmark in Palm Beach, Florida. He was dressed casually in a white polo t-shirt, long black trousers, matching white shoes, and his MAGA cap.

The former president was welcomed with applause and cheers from the crowd as he stepped onto the runway. One of the hosts walked up to him and pointed at him, laughing when he grooved to his signature Donald Trump dance, moving his arms and legs, as per MSN. The host then escorted him further down the runway as the politician exclaimed:

"Wow!"

The Big Dog Ranch Rescue was the organizer of the charity event. The performance showed Lara and other important figures walking around on stage holding puppies as an auctioneer asked for the highest bidder. Donald Trump took the stage to speak about attending the event. He said:

"So I said what I'll do is I'll go inside. I'll take my time, I'll put on a nice suit. And then I said you all know me anyway. So here we are right? That's right!"

The puppies were sold at high prices. The first choice of the puppies went for about $10,000, as per The Sun. Then, there was another group that started with $5,000, according to clips shown from the event.

Netizens gave their opinions about the charity event on social media. Some of the reactions are given below.

Lara Trump is married to Eric Trump, the third child of Donald Trump. She was the producer and host of Trump Productions' Real News Update and a producer of Inside Edition, as per MSNBC. She has been listed as a chairwoman for the events held by Big Dog Ranch Rescue since 2018.

The organization had received a lot of backlash in the past after news came out that it had spent over $2 million on events at Trump properties, according to The Huffington Post.

However, the group’s president, Lauren Simmons, defended the organization's decision to place their fundraisers at Trump's estates. Simmons visited the White House in 2019 and said:

"The quality of service, beauty of the venue, and excellent rate provided us as a nonprofit as well as the generosity of supporters who sell out our event there every year allows us to rescue and home thousands of dogs. Our investment there and at the other venues mentioned in the article has netted more than $12 million over an eight-year period which allows us to continue our mission."

Donald Trump is poised to be the Democratic Party's presidential nominee for the 2024 general election. President Joe Biden is effectively the Democratic Party's nominee, as per NBC.