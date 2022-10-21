Big Bee Little Bee on Shark Tank: Everything to know about the founder’s business partner who is a child

The mother-daughter duo and inventors of Big Bee Little Bee, Amy Leinbach and Marlo, are all set to introduce their product on Shark Tank. Episode 5 of Shark Tank will air on Friday, October 21, 2022, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

The California-based entrepreneurs will pitch their product "which allows kids to unleash their creativity without the mess” on Shark Tank to Kevin O’Leary, Mark Cuban, Robert Herjavec, Lori Greiner, and guest Shark Emma Grede.

Big Bee Little Bee is a company that makes different types of unique and innovative products for kids and adults that help reduce single-use plastic. From invention to development to distribution, the mother and daughter do everything by themselves.

Shark Tank's latest entrepreneurs Amy and her daughter Marlo are also voice-over artists

Big Bee Little Bee’s Amy and her daughter Marlo started their business in 2016. Marlo is the inspiration behind all the inventions. Amy is a former teacher who has been doing voice-over work since she was a kid. She wrote on her website:

"I grew up in the voice over and jingle industry in New York and continued that work as an adult in California. When I was just a tiny bit older than the Little Bee is now, I was lucky enough to get to say phrases like, “Silly Rabbit, Trix are for kids!” and sing, “I’m sorry…” for Bounty’s catchy campaign. I continued doing voice over work as an adult (I was honored to get to voice Stella for Nickelodeon’s Winx Club) while also pursuing a teaching career."

Like her mother, 7-year-old Marlo is also an inventor and a voice-over artist. She has “voiced a talking doll for Mattel, a young Bachelorette on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and a little girl in an upcoming feature film.”

As a student, Marlo has been “honored with her school’s citizenship award more than once.”

In her spare time, the “beautiful human with the kindest heart” loves cooking, going to the farmer’s market, digging for rocks, and doing science experiments.

Amy graduated from Pepperdine University with a Bachelor of Arts in Telecommunications. She also completed her MS in Educational Administration at the same university before “teaching Special Education at the middle school level.”

Amy has had a business mindset since she was a young girl. In an interview with VoyageLA, she said:

"Although I never considered myself one when I was younger, I have always been an inventor. I have always created, always gravitated to DIY projects—not in the decorating ways but in the functional ways."

She has done a lot of business like EdgewiseOnline, Online EDge, and Balance Bead.

About Big Bee Little Bee and its products appearing on Shark Tank

Big Bee, Little Bee was launched in 2016. The first product, the Snow Angel Cushioned Baby Bath Towel, was invented for her then eight-month-old daughter, Marlo.

A year after its launch, Amy created her second product, the ScrubBEE Body Brush, again for her then 2-year-old daughter. Both the products were an instant hit and continue to be the top selling product of the company.

Her company also sells various other products, including The Scrubee Easy Grip Silicone Scrubber, Marker Parker Coloring Organizer, The Big Scrubee Easy Grip Silicone Scrubber, Build a Straw Easy Clean Sili9cone Straw, and Clean Bee Reusable Multi-Purpose Towels.

The product is available in 500+ stores such as Buybuy Baby, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Uncommon Goods.

Big Bee Little Bee products can be purchased on Amazon and from their official website. The cost of the products range from $6 to $69.99.

Amy and Marlo are now appearing on Shark Tank to find the right mentor to expand their business. Tune in on ABC on Friday at 8 pm ET to watch the mother-daughter duo pitch their company and its products on Shark Tank.

